Scottish 1-2 at halfway stage in St Andrews Links Trophy

Cameron Adam holds two-shot lead over Niall Shiels Donegan heading into final 36 holes

Cameron Adam stormed to the top of the leaderboard in the St Andrews Links Trophy and has a fellow Scot, Niall Shiels Donegan, as his closest challenger heading into the final 36 holes on the Old Course.

Not since Grant Forrest in 2014 has the title been landed by a home player, but Royal Burgess left-hander Adam and California-based Shiels Donegan have both set up opportunities to end that drought.

Adam, the 2023 Scottish Amateur champion, followed an opening four-under-par 68 on the Jubilee Course on Friday with a blistering second-round effort on the Old Course.

Cameron Adam in action for Northwestern University on the US college circuit | Northwestern University

He birdied the fourth and ninth to be out in 34 before picking up four shots on the trot from the 11th then adding further gains at the 16th and 17th coming home to sign for an eight-under 64.

The dazzling performance left him sitting two shots ahead of Shiels Donegan after the two-time Hawaii State Amateur champion also produced an eye-catching display.

His round also included a burst of four straight birdies - in his case from the fourth - and, making seven in total mixed in with a sole bogey at the par-4 15th, he signed for a 66 to add to an opening 68.

Ironically, the duo will be going head-to-head on Sunday after being team-mates at Northwestern University in Illinois during the latest US college campaign.

Elsewhere, Connor Syme, who is chasing a maiden DP World Tour win, finished birdie-birdie at The International in Amsterdam to take a two-shot lead into the final round of ythe KLM Open.