American on course to become just second top-ranked player after Tiger Woods to lift Claret Jug

As a parade got under way nearby, Scottie Scheffler marched into a commanding position at the top of the leaderboard in The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush. Bidding to become just the second current world No 1 after Tiger Woods to be announced as the Champion Golfer of the Year, the 29-year-old sits four shots clear heading into the closing circuit on the County Antrim coast.

On a dramatic day, home hero Rory McIlroy thrilled a massive crowd as he made a charge while eagles were being made left, right and centre for a while. By the time the dust settled, though, it seemed though another procession - a victory one in this instance - had been set up for Sunday.

Scheffler’s lead is the largest at this stage since Brian Harman went on to claim the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool two years ago. Having opened with rounds of 68-64-67, he’ll become just the seventh player to record four rounds in the 60s if he can add one more. Like Woods in his prime, Scheffler has been a brilliant closer and there is nothing whatsoever to suggest he’ll fail to do so here.

Scottie Scheffler walks on the 18th green during day three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush | Alex Slitz/Getty Images

“I like being out here competing,” said the two-time Masters champion and current PGA champion. “This is why we work so hard - to have opportunities like this and I'm excited for the challenge of tomorrow. Winning major championships is not an easy task, and I've put myself in a good position. Going into tomorrow I'm going to step up there on the first tee and I'm going to be trying to get the ball in the fairway, and when I get to the second shot I'm going to be trying to get that ball on the green. There's not really too much else going on.”

To the delight of the home fans, McIlroy rolled in a monster birdie putt across the first green for a birdie before raising the loudest roar of the entire week when he converted an eagle putt from 56 feet down over two tiers at the par-5 13th. The grand slam winner gave it his all as he signed for a 66 but, despite that, he’s heading out in the final round trying to make up five shots on the game’s current dominant force and talked about the outcome being “inevitable” but, at the same time, vowing to push Scheffler as hard as he possibly can.

“Even when he doesn't have his best stuff, he's become a fantastic player,” said the world No 1. “He's improved so much with his putter. Yeah, it's going to be tough to catch him tomorrow if he keeps playing the way he does. But, if I can get out tomorrow and get off to a similar start to what I did today, get the crowd going, hopefully he tails out a couple groups behind me, and you never know. But I just need to go out and play another really good round of golf tomorrow and see what happens.”

Scheffler shows his class

Though he eagled the seventh and made birdies at the eighth and sixth, it was a par save at the 11th on a blemish-free card that probably showed why Scheffler is miles out in front in the Official World Golf Ranking and looks as though he can be the top dog as long as he wants.

A pulled approach left him in some thick stuff up on a bank but, after getting it out to nine feet, in went the putt. He also did well to avoid spillage three holes later. “I think the card could look stress-free, but I had two really nice par saves on the back nine that were key,” he admitted. “I think anytime you can keep a clean card around a major championship, you're going to be having a pretty good day.”

In truth, he rarely has a day day on the golf course, which means that the chasing pack - Li, who is bidding to become the first Asian to win this event, is the closest challenger, one ahead of Fitzpatrick - have their work cut out on the final day of the 2025 men’s major season.

“I think it would be silly to say that you can never let your mind wander,” said Scheffler of how he aims to keep his focus. “But I think most of what I can control is the time I have when we're thinking about the shot and when I'm over the ball, and most of that's just being committed to what I'm doing. I have a picture of what I want to do, and that's what I'm committed to try and make happen.”

Home hero Rory McIlroy celebrates an eagle putt on the 12th green during the third round at Royal Portrush | Warren Little/Getty Images

Alongside McIlroy on eight under is newly-crowned Genesis Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup, as well as three-time Alfred Dunhill Links champion Tyrrell Hatton and Harris English, with defending champion Xander Schauffele one further back after posting a 66 to have an outside chance of becoming the first player to retain this title since Woods in 2006.

After a best-of-the-day 65, Russell Henley sits on six under along with Bob MacIntyre, the Hojgaard twins - Nicolai and Rasmus - and 2023 winner Brian Harman, with experienced English duo Lee Westwood, who was out in 40 then home in 29, and Justin Rose, who had eight birdies, three bogeys, one double bogey and two shanks in his 68, both on five under.

“Let's be realistic,” said Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, speaking about himself being five back but in general as well of the task facing the chasing pack. “But, if you get off to a good start, then obviously put a bit of pressure on early doors and hope for the best really. It's clear what I have to do tomorrow.”