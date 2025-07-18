Scottie Scheffler leads at end of exhausting day in Open as Shane Lowry suffers two-shot penalty

American steps up bid to join Tiger Woods as only current world No 1 to get hands on Claret Jug

There’s never a dull day in The Open and this one was truly exhausting by the end of it.

Scottie Scheffler, the world No 1, finished with a flourish in a round interrupted by heavy showers to lead at the halfway stage in the 153rd edition at Royal Portrush on eight under par.

Matthew Fitzpatrick missed from three feet at the 17th but then knocked in a 23-footer at the last to sit one behind as the 2022 US Open champion maintained his recent resurgence.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler shelters under his umbrella during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Brian Harman, the 2023 winner, and China’s Haotong Li are both on eight under while there’s a rare sight of twins - Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard - in the top ten in a major.

Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre is also in a lofty position, as is newly-crowned Genesis Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup, who illuminated his second-day effort with two eagles.

Rory McIlroy, who is being granted God-like status this week on home soil after becoming a career grand slam winner earlier this year, has ridden a roller-coaster so far yet is only seven off the pace.

It’s ominous, though, that the man they are all chasing is Scheffler, who rolled in a 17-footer for a rare 2 at the 16th before converting a 14-footer at the 17th for his eighth birdie of the day.

Signing for a best-of-the-day 64 - it was his lowest score in a major - the American is on course to become just the second player after Tiger Woods to be crowned Open champion as the current number one since the world ranking was introduced in 1986. “I felt like I did a lot of things well and I’m proud of the number I was able to post,” said Scheffler.

Brian Harman pictured during the second round of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

Playing in the same group as Scheffler, 2019 winner here Shane Lowry was hit with a two-shot penalty at the end of the round after TV pictures picked up his ball moving as he prepared to play a shot at the 12th. An adjusted 72 left him ten off the lead.

“A little bit,” said Lowry of feeling his punishment had been unfair. “But the last thing I want to do is sit there and argue and not take the penalty and then get slaughtered all over social media tonight for being a cheat.”

After hitting the “lowest point” in his career earlier in the year, Fitzpatrick is firing on all cylinders again. “I felt like every facet of my game,” he said after signing for eight birdies, including a burst of four in a row to start the back nine.

Harman turned the weekend into a procession at Royal Liverpool two years ago and was back at his best on a links course as he carded a bogey-free 65.

“They're very different golf courses, but the golf is similar,” said the American left-hander of this week’s venue compared to where he won. “I'll approach the weekend the same way. Not trying to be heroic or do anything crazy. I know that I've got the game to do it.”

Li, who is coached by Fife-based Jamie Gough, the brother of former Rangers and Scotland defender Richard, is bidding to become the first Asian player to win a men’s major. “If I play my best, I can compete with anyone,” said the four-time DP World Tour winner.

Rory McIlroy, pictured with Tommy Fleetwood, is through to the weekend on this occasion | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

After his sore early exit six years ago, McIlroy is here for the weekend this time, though has six seven shots to make up on Scheffler. “Hit it in play a little bit more off the tee, which was nice,” he said. “I feel like I maybe could be a couple closer to the lead, but, overall, in a decent position.”