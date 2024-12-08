Scottie Scheffler is 'miles ahead' but Bob MacIntyre aims to close gap on world No 1 in 2025

Scot ‘delighted’ with his debut in Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge in Bahamas

Bob MacIntyre admits Scottie Scheffler is going to be hard to catch, but the Scot is heading into 2025 with his sights on getting as close as he can to the dominant American in the world rankings.

Scheffler capped a sensational calendar year by landing his eighth PGA Tour win and ninth in total if you add in his gold medal in the Olympics by successfully defending the Hero World Challenge title in the Bahamas.

Scottie Scheffler shows off the trophy after being presented it by host Tiger Woods following his win in the Hero World Challenge | Kevin C.Cox/Getty Images

One behind Justin Thomas heading into the closing circuit at Albany Golf Course, the 28-year-old signed off with a brilliant nine-under-par 63 to win the Tiger Woods-hosted event by six shots as he ended up on 25 under.

Korean Tom Kim, who followed his best-of-the week 62 with a closing 68, finished as his closest challenger, with two-time US PGA champion Thomas having to settle for third spot after a signing for a 71 alongside Scheffler.

On his debut in the 20-man tournament, MacIntyre finished seventh after a last-day 70 left him on 11 under and, after a short break back home in Oban, he’s relishing the prospect of getting his 2025 campaign underway in Hawaii next month.

“I’m delighted with it,” said the left-hander of his week’s work at the end of a fairytale year that saw him win the RBC Canadian Open with dad Dougie caddying for him then became the first home player to win the Genesis Scottish Open since 1999. “Tee to green, this is as good as I ever played.”

In a closing stretch of holes that encapsulated how MacIntyre plays the game, he hit the flag from a greenside bunker with an eagle attempt at the par-5 15th, hit a majestic tee shot to six feet at the short 17th then produced a brilliant recovery shot from close to the water to save par at the last.

Bob MacIntyre walks with caddie Mike Burrow during the final round at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“That shot into 17 today, for example,” he added of how well he feels his long game is. “It was a 7-iron and it was the perfect golf shot for the conditions. A flat draw that is never getting out of control. It’s always holding the wind and not fighting it. It just felt like that all day and, overall, this week has been superb tee to green.”

He did admit, though, that it had been a “stressful week” on the greens. “I know the area I need to work on - there is no point in me keeping on saying it,” he said of his putting. “Yeah, it is letting me down big time.”

MacIntyre came into the event sitting 15th in the world rankings and, from start to finish, it was clear that he feels comfortable playing alongside the world’s top players, partnering former FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay, for example, in the final round and outscoing him by a couple of shots.

“I feel like this is where I am meant to be,” he said with a smile. “I’ve got the right team around me and I’m not just sitting here thinking this is great and accepting it.

“It’s taken hard work to get here and, in my team, we’ve looked at the stats to try to keep moving forward and get closer to Scheffler. He’s miles ahead of everyone, but No 2 feels as though it is within reach. That’s what is driving me and I’ve just got to keep chasing forward.”

Scheffler joined both Woods and Viktor Hovland in landing back-to-back triumphs in the Hero World Challenge and will top the world rankings for the 82nd week running on the back of his latest success in 2024.