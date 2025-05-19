Scottie Scheffler calls for 'more robust' driver testing as Rory McIlroy keeps quiet

Club checks become big become conversation following 107th PGA Championship

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New PGA champion Scottie Scheffler has called for a “more robust” method of driver testing in golf.

Checks on clubs by the game’s governing bodies, The R&A and USGA, have become a big topic of conversation following the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported on Friday by Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio that Masters champion and career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy had been forced to replace his driver for the second major of the season after it had been deemed as non-conforming by the USGA.

Scottie Scheffler in action with his replacement driver in the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

McIlroy, who struggled with his replacement driver and ended up outside the top 40, has not spoken about the matter after declining interview requests after all four rounds in North Carolina.

It then emerged on Sunday that Scheffler had found himself in the same position heading into the battle for the Wanamaker Trophy, which he picked up after overcoming the inconvenience.

“Yeah,” replied the world No 1 to being asked if he’d had to change his driver before insisting that hitting it left in the final round for a spell had been more down to him than the club in his hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So the driver testing is something that regularly happens on tour,” he added. “My driver did fail me this week. We had a feeling that it was going to be coming because I've used that driver for over a year. I was kind of fortunate for it to last that long, I felt like.

“I would argue that if we're going to test the drivers, we need to be even more robust in the way we test them. That was a conversation I had with one of the rules officials; if it's something we're going to take seriously, I feel like we're almost going halfway with it right now.

“If we're going to test only a third of the field. If we're going to do it right, leave it up to us as players, like the rest of the rules in the game of golf are.