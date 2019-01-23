Scots skater qualifies for free programme at European championships

Dundee-based figure skater Natasha McKay has made it through to the free dance section of the European Championships after a successful performance in the first round of the ladies's solo competition.

McKay, who is ranked number one in Britain, scored 48.2 in her shortr programme at the European Figure Skating Championships in Minsk, Belarus, placing her 22nd.

Alina Zagitova from Russia took the top spot, with a score of 75, while her teammate Sofia Samodurova was second with 72.88 and Alexia Paganini is lying in third place with 65.64 points.

McKay, 24, who trains at Ice Dundee with elite coaching team Debi and Simon Briggs, said earlier she hoped to make the top 24 in the short programme, which allows her to compete in the free programme on Friday evening.

British pairs couple Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji from Swindon are also due to skate in the first stage of their competition tonight, while Joseph Buckland and Robynne Tweedale will also compete in the ice dance competition on Friday.

The championships will take place at Minsk Ice Arena until Sunday.

Scots ice dancer Lewis Gibson and his partner Lilah Fear will compete for Britain in the short programme of their competition on Friday, while Graham Newberry from London will represent the UK in the mens's solo championships.