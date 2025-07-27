Scots shine as Dean Robertson leads GB&I to St Andrews Trophy triumph
Cameron Adam and Connor Graham look certain to be heading to California for the Walker Cup after the Scottish duo helped Great Britain & Ireland secure an impressive win in the St Andrews Trophy.
Dean Robertson’s side beat Continent of Europe 16.5-8.5 at Real Club de la Puerta de Hierro in Spain, meaning Great Britain & Ireland now hold the Curtis Cup, the Vagliano Trophy and the St Andrews Trophy after a hat-trick of successes inside the last year.
Royal Burgess left-hander Adam was the star man for Robertson, winning all four of his matches, while Blairgowrie teenager Graham picked up three points.
The impressive contributions came after both players had made their major debuts in The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
It now seems almost certain that Adam and Graham will be selected for the Walker Cup, which takes place at Cypress Point in early September.
“I’m absolutely thrilled,” said Robertson of GB&I regaining the trophy after a defeat at Royal Porthcawl last year. “There has been a real togetherness and cohesion. It’s been great getting to know the players over the last 18 months.
“The preparations for this week started at the back end of last year, watching them play and learning about their games.
“For them to come here, prepare as well as we did and then to execute by winning all four sessions certainly surpassed my expectations. It was a brilliant, brilliant performance and I’m so proud of them all.
“Everyone contributed to the points total. GB&I winning three team trophies in the last year (at men’s and women’s level) is very impressive and I’m absolutely thrilled.”
Luke Poulter, Ian’s son, sealed the win in style as he holed a bunker shot for an eagle on the 18th to beat Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson from Iceland.
“Luke’s finish was incredible,” added Robertson. “There was great drama on the final green and his holed bunker shot was a fitting way to sign off the team victory. Cameron (Adam) was an outstanding leader within the team and there is some phenomenal talent overall.
“We’re going to enjoy this, celebrate it, reflect on it and then take a wee trip to face the USA in the Walker Cup. We’re the underdogs and we’ll give it our best shot.”
In the last six stagings of the St Andrews Trophy, GB&I have now won three times and retained the trophy after a draw at Prince’s in 2016.
