Scots set to keep full set of DP World Tour cards heading into season finale

Golf correspondent Martin Dempster looks at what’s on the line for Caledonian contingent in the $4m Genesis Championship in Korea

It’s the end of the road as far as the regular DP World Tour season goes this week as the Genesis Championship in Korea marks the final full-field event on the international schedule.

Seven Scots started out this season with full cards and, helped by four different players recording wins, all seven will almost certainly be occupying seats at the top table again in 2026.

Bob MacIntyre, who landed the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on home soil earlier this month, sits sixth in the Race to Dubai Rankings and will have his sights set on getting as close as he possibly can to leader Rory McIlroy by the time the final putt of the campaign has been holed.

Scott Jamieson pictured during a practice round prior to the Genesis Championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan, South Korea | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

MacIntyre, who finished ninth on the points list in 2021 then again last year, returns to action for the two Play-Off events next month - the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

As things stand, a total of five Scots are set to be involved in those two tournaments, with $9 million up for grabs at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi before a $10 million prize pot goes on offer at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

The top 70 in the Race to Dubai at the end of the Genesis Championship will qualify for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship before the top 50 after that will then tee up in the DP World Tour Championship.

Calum Hill, winner of the Joburg Open earlier in the year, currently sits 39th and should get in both events, as should Nexo Championship winner Grant Forrest and Ewen Ferguson in 41st and 42nd respectively. KLM Open champion Connor Syme, meanwhile, sits 46th and, though definitely in the Abu Dhabi field, he still has some work to do to be playing in Dubai as well.

Card cut-off is currently 115th in Race to Dubai Rankings

Hill, Ferguson and Syme are all teeing up in this week’s $4m event at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan, where the field also includes Richie Ramsay and Scott Jamieson as they both bid to extend their season without having to worry about losing a card.

Ramsay sits 85th on the points list and can still make it to Abu Dhabi with a big week, as could 98th-placed Jamieson, who spared himself a second nail-biting final event in the space of three seasons when finishing in the top five behind MacIntyre in the Dunhill Links.

Technically, it’s the top 110 players on the Race to Dubai at the end of the season who will retain their membership but, with five players currently counted in as ‘in addition’ to that number, the cut-off is currently 115th position. That means neither Ramsay or Jamieson are under threat.

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who climbed eight spots to 113th after closing with a 64 to finish in the top 20 in last week’s inaugural DP World India Championship, is among the players who will be looking over their shoulders over the next four days while former Masters champion Adam Scott currently sits 115th.

Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea is staging the final regular event of the 2025 DP World Tour season | Luke Walker/Getty Images

In an event that saw Marco Penge, now McIlroy’s closest challenger in the 2025 Race to Dubai, hold on to his card 12 months ago after holing a testing par putt to make the cut, German Yannick Paul leads the posse of players aiming to climb above the cut-off line.