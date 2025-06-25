Scots chase 153rd Open spots in Italy as Stephen Gallacher bids to hit dizzy heights in Colorado

Two spots at Royal Portrush up for grabs at new venue for Italian Open on its 100th anniversary

A new challenge awaits five Scots in this week’s 100th anniversary of the Italian Open as Stephen Gallacher is hoping he has a head and game for heights in the US Senior Open.

Though recent KLM Open winner Connor Syme has pulled out due to a family bereavement, Ewen Ferguson, Calum Hill, Grant Forrest, Richie Ramsay and Scott Jamieson are all flying the Saltire in the Italian Open.

This year’s milestone edition is being held at Argentario Golf Club for the first time, marking a return to Tuscany for the tournament - a mainstay of the DP World Tour since its inception in 1972 - for the first time in 42 years.

Ewen Ferguson pictured in the build up to the Italian Open at Argentario Golf & Wellness in Porto Ercole | Luke Walker/Getty Images

For the second season in a row, the Italian Open features as part of the Qualifying Series for The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush this summer.

The top two players not already exempt who make the cut will secure spots in the season’s final major as the last few opportunities come around for DP World Tour card holders.

Three spots will also be up for grabs in the Genesis Scottish Open in a fortnight’s time, with another route still on offer through the Race to Dubai Rankings.

The first five DP World Tour members not otherwise exempt in the top 20 in the standings after next week’s BMW International Open in Munich will secure a berth in the Claret Jug event on the County Antrim coast.

On the back of his breakthrough win earlier this month, Syme sits 21st, with Ferguson, who is the defending champion in Germany, in 28th spot and Calum Hill, winner of the Joburg Open earlier this season, lying 31st.

Meanwhile, Gallacher and Greig Hutcheon are flying the flag in the US Senior Open in Colorado after Colin Montgomerie, the 2014 winner, withdrew from the USGA event over the weekend.

It’s Gallacher’s debut in the tournament, having finished joint-25th behind Angel Cabrera in his first over-50s’ major in the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional last month.

Stephen Gallacher is playing in just his second senior major this week as he joins Greig Hutcheon in flying the Saltire in the US Senior Open in Colorado | Getty Images

“I’m really looking forward to,” said the former Ryder Cup player and current Junior Ryder Cup captain of teeing up at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. “It’s a fantastic venue, with the difficulty this week being the altitude as we are playing at 6,200 feet above sea level.

“So distance control is paramount and, with quite slopey and quick greens, you are going to need to be below the hole most of the time.”

Gallacher has been paired for the opening two rounds with English duo Peter Baker and Van Phillips while Hutcheon has former Scottish Open champion Thomas Levet and American Jeff Sluman in his group.