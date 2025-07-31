Martin Dempster runs the rule over the sides selected by Scottish Golf for title battles next week

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a disappointing European Team Championship campaign, Scotland will be aiming to salvage some pride in the upcoming Home Internationals, which are taking place in England and Ireland.

The men and women are heading to Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire to do battle on 6-8 August, with the boys and girls in action at Cork on 5-7 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a rundown of Scottish Golf’s selections for each event, with the men/women and boys/girls once again competing in a mixed format.

Chris Robb, pictured with Ewen Ferguson during a practice round for the Dormy Open in Sweden in 2021, has been picked for next week’s Men’s Home Internationals after being reinstated as an amateur | Luke Walker/Getty Images

Men’s Home Internationals

The team is missing star players Connor Graham and Cameron Adam as they prepare for the US Amateur Championship at The Olympic Club in San Francisco the following week. US-based Niall Shiels Donegan is in the same boat, leaving the selectors to pick what can only be described as a somewhat patched-up team.

It includes Meldrum House man Chris Robb, who beat Graeme Robertson in the final of the Scottish Amateur Championship in 2014 before turning professional, but he’s now back in the amateur ranks.

Battle Trophy winners Andrew Davidson (Crail) and Jack McDonald (Schloss Roxburghe) have played on this stage before, as has Aldeburgh’s Gregor Tait, a two-time Scottish Amateur finalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team also includes last year’s Scottish Amateur champion Alexander Farmer (Kilmacolm) and Sam Mukherjee (Gullane), as well as Glenbervie’s Ross Laird, who played for Team International in this year’s Palmer Cup.

New blood, meanwhile, will be provided by The Renaissance Club’s Dominic McGlinchey, who topped the qualifying in this week’s Scottish Amateur at Gullane, and James Wood, the Bathgate player who won last year’s Scottish Boys’ Championship.

Glenbervie’s George Cannon has been named as the reserve for an event that will see Ireland defend the title.

North Berwick’s Grace Crawford is now one of the experienced players in the Scottish Women’s side | Contributed

Women’s Home Internationals

This event marks the start of life for Scottish Golf without having the services of either Hannah Darling or Lorna McClymont after they both turned professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the main experience is now being provided by former St Rule Trophy winner Jen Saxton (Dunfermline) and North Berwick’s Grace Crawford, who emulated Darling by winning The R&A Girls’ Under-16 Championship before landing an even bigger victory in the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open.

Royal Troon’s Freya Russell has been regarded as one of the brightest talents in Scotland over the past few years, with Rosie Maguire (Pollok) and Abigail May (St Regulus Ladies) both having emerged as top juniors.

Australian-based Sheridan Clancy (Lake Karrinyup) and Susan Woodhouse, the East Kilbride player who sprung a shock in this year’s Scottish Women’s Championship, completing the line up, with Eilidh Henderson (Ladybank) on standby as the reserve.

England will be defending the women’s title on home soil.

Scottish Boys’ champion Finlay Galloway will lead a strong-looking side into battle in Cork | Scottish Golf

Boys’ Home Internationals

As was the case for the European Championship, the Scots are heading into battle with a strong-looking side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be led by Scottish Boys’ champion Finlay Galloway (St Andrews) and also includes Jamie McDonald (St Andrews New) and Fraser Walters (Craigielaw).

McDonald and Walters both played in the European Young Masters in France last weekend along with their sisters, Carly and Stella.

Aidan Lawson, the Bruntsfield Links player who won last year’s European Young Masters, is also in the side along with Oli Blackadder (Deeside), Fraser Brown (Nairn), Brodie Cunningham (Bothwell Castle), Kiron Gribble (Dunbar) and Kai Laing (Broomieknowe), with Finlay Hazelwood (Carnoustie Caledonia) listed as the reserve.

The Scots beat England in a game within the event to lift The International Cup at Conwy last year and will aim to claim the main prize on this occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stella and Fraser Walters are both representing Scotland in the Girls/Boys Home Internationals in Ireland | Scottish Golf

Girls’ Home Internationals

Hopes are high that a new Hannah Darling or Lorna McClymont will come through over the next year or so and the seven players selected for this event will be aiming to show off their talents in Ireland.

Carly McDonald (St Regulus) won the recent Scottish Girls’ Championship at Kings Golf Club in Inverness while 12-year-old Stella Walters (Craigielaw) looks as though she is also a star in the making.

They’ll be joining forces with Jodie Graham (Royal Troon), Erin Huskie (Stirling),

Melissa Keay (Ralston), Hannah Ounap (Loudoun) and Kaci Robertson (Nairn Dunbar). Ava Paterson (Tulliallan) is the reserve.