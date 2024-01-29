Scotland playing Wales at Murrayfield in the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

This Saturday (February 3) will see Scotland play their first game of this year's Six Nations Championship - against Wales in Cardiff.

They'll be hoping to build on their performance last year - when they came third in the table following wins over England, Italy and Wales - and put memories of a disappointing World Cup behind them.

Here are all the facts and figures relating to the fixture you need to know.

Wales v Scotland takes place on Saturday, February 3, with the match kicking off at 4.45pm.

It's taking place at the Millenium Stadium, in Cardiff.

Can I watch the game on television?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Who is the referee?

The referee is Ben O’Keeffe from New Zealand, who last year refereed the England v France in the Six Nations.

Who has won the most games in the fixture?

Scotland have played Wales have played each other 129 times since 1883. Wales are ahead, winning 75 matches, compared to Scotland's 51 matches. Three matches have been drawn. In that time Wales have scored a total of 1,408 points, compared to Scotland's 1,785.

When did Scotland last beat Wales?

Scotland beat Wales 35–7 in last year's Six Nations Championship, following two wins for the Welsh in 2021 and 2022. The last time Scotland beat Wales away from home was a 10-4 win at Parc y Scarlets, in Llanelli, in the 2020 Six Nations.

What's been the biggest winning margin and points scored?

Wales' largest points total was 51 on March 15, 2014, while Scotland's largest score was 35 on both February 2, 1924, and February 11, 2023.

Wales' largest winning margin was 48 points on March 15, 2014, while Scotland won by 28 points on February 11, 2023.

Which team has the longest winning streak?

Wales won nine successive games between 2008 and 2017, while Scotland managed a five match winning streak between 1923 and 1928.

What are the odds of a Scottish win?