Scotland will be looking for a second consecutive bonus win over bottom-of-the-group Romania.

Scotland followed up a disappointing loss to defending champions South Africa in their first game of the Rugby World Cup, with confident 45-17 bonus point win over Tonga next up on their fixtures list.

Next up for the Scots is a match against underdogs Romania, who are licking their wounds after 76-0 and 82-6 thrashings by South Africa and Ireland respectively.

They'll then meet Ireland in a must-win game to have any chance of progressing beyond the group stage.

Here's everything you need to know about the Romania game and the history between the two international sides.

Where and when will the Scotland v Romania match be played?

The match will kick-off on Saturday, September 30, at 8pm.

It's being played at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, in Lille.

How can I watch the game on television?

Scotland v Romania will be broadcaast live on STV, with match build-up getting underway at around 7pm.

Have Romania ever beaten Scotland at rugby?

Scotland have been defeated by Romania on two occasions.

On May 20, 1984, Romania were 28-22 winners in a test match against the Dinamo Stadium, in Bucharest.

Then, on August 31, 1991, there was another victory for the home team at the Dinamo Stadium - this time 18-12.

How many times have Scotland played Romania?

Scotland and Romania have played each other on a total of 13 occasions with Scotland winning all but two of those.

Scotland's record winning margin is 42 points, while Romania's best is a 6 point win.

Have the teams met at a World Cup before?

Scotland have taken on Romania three times in the World Cup in 1987, 2007 and 2011. They have won all three times - by 55-28, 42-0 and 34-24 respectively.

What are Scotland’s other pool matches?

Scotland's last pool match will be against Ireland on Sunday, October 7.

What are the team's current world rankings?

Scotland are currently ranked 5th in the world, while Romania are 19th.

Who is favourite to win the game?