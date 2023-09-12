Scotland will be hot favourites to beat Tonga - but history shows they can't afford to be complacent.

Scotland lost their opening fixture against South Africa and will be looking for a first win of the World Cup against Tonga.

Scotland suffered a disappointing loss to defending champions South Africa in their first game of the Rugby World Cup, with Tonga next up on their fixtures list.

The Pacific Islanders will be opening their account this weekend against Ireland before clashing with Scotland in their second group game.

Where and when will the Scotland v Tonga match be played?

The match will kick-off on Saturday, September 24, at 4.45pm.

It's being played at the Stade de Nice in the South of France.

How can I watch the game on television?

Scotland v Tonga will be broadcaast live on STV, with match build-up getting underway at around 4pm.

How many times have Scotland played Tonga?

Scotland have only played Tonga five times before. The majority of the Tongans international games are played with neighbouring islanders Fiji and Samoa.

Have Tonga ever beaten Scotland at rugby?

On November 24, 2012, Tonga celebrated a historic 21-15 win over Scotland at Pittodrie Stadium. It was their first victory over a top-tier side on a European pitch. It wasn't the teams first notable win though, having beaten Australia in 1973 and beating both Italy and France in 1999.

What were the previous results between the two countries?

Here are the full results of the teams' previous meetings:

Scotland 41-5 Tonga (Rugby World Cup, May 30, 1995, Loftus Versfeld Stadium)

Scotland 43-20 Tonga (Tonga UK Tour, November 10, 2001, Murrayfield Stadium)

Scotland 15-21 Tonga (Tonga European Tour, November 24, 2012, Pittodrie Stadium)

Scotland 37-12 Tonga (Tonga European Tour, November 22, 2014, Rugby Park, Kilmarnock)

Scotland 60-14 Tonga (Tonga European Tour, October 30, 2021, Murrayfield Stadium)

What is Tonga's world ranking?