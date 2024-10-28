Scotland hands £11m boost to majors being held in country through until 2034

Top R&A events being supported by Scottish Government and VisitScotland through until 2034

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The R&A has agreed a new 11-year partnership with the Scottish Government and VisitScotland that will contribute a combined £11 million towards staging The Open, AIG Women’s Open and the Senior Open in Scotland between 2024-2034.

Through the term of the investment, which will drive tourism and showcase Scotland as a world-class stage for major events, a total of 14 championships will be held in Scotland across various venues during the term of the partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement coincides with the results of an independent study commissioned by The R&A which show that The 152nd Open at Royal Troon – attended by a record-breaking 258,174 fans in July – generated over £303.3 million in total economic benefit for Scotland.

According to the study by Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Centre (SIRC), the event won by American Xander Schauffele provided a total economic impact of £87.3 million to Scotland.

R&A

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said: “The partnership with the Scottish Government and VisitScotland ensures continuing support for staging our championships at renowned venues around the country, reinforcing Scotland’s international reputation as the home of golf and for providing a world-class stage for hosting major sporting events.

“Independent studies have proven that major championship golf delivers significant economic benefits to Scotland by driving tourism, showcasing the country to a global audience and generating income for local communities and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The results produced by The 152nd Open at Royal Troon reinforce this and we look forward to working with our partners in government over the next ten years to stage a number of outstanding major championships in Scotland.”

Minister for Business, Richard Lochhead, said: “Golf is intertwined with Scotland’s identity, economy and global reputation. This agreement ensures some of the world’s most prestigious golfing events are hosted in Scotland until at least 2034.”

Rob Dickson, VisitScotland Director of Industry and Events, added: “Golf events have a significant economic and social impact in Scotland. As part of the country’s diverse portfolio of sporting and cultural events, they showcase Scotland’s natural beauty and world-class golfing heritage to a worldwide audience while supporting the economy by driving visitor numbers and creating jobs.

“The partnership with The R&A and Scottish Government to secure this pipeline of major championships over 11 years, will reinforce Scotland’s position as a world-leading tourism and events destination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The economic impact study for The 152nd Open at Royal Troon concluded that Ayrshire alone received a £43.8 million injection of new money as tens of thousands of visitors travelled to the region to attend the Championship.