Scot wins 'tough battle' to foil Kiwi's bid to win on Tartan Pro Tour
Greg Dalziel landed a third Scottish success of the new season on the Tartan Pro Tour after Cameron Harlock had threatened to become the first Kiwi to taste victory on the circuit.
Dalziel, a 24-year-old from Airdrie, followed a brace of 66s on the opening two days with a closing 68 to land a three-shot triumph in the Portlethen Classic presented by Entier with a 13-under-par total.
After 12 holes in the closing circuit, Harlock had his nose in front and was then tied with Dalziel with three holes to play before following a bogey at the 16th with a double-bogey 6 at the next hole.
That left him having to settle for a share of fifth spot with rookie pro James Morgan as Liam Johnston and Graeme Robertson, having closed with matching 64s, ended up as Dalziel’s closest challengers along with Englishman James Wilson (65).
“It was an impressive way to finish as it was a tough battle,” said Dalziel of covering the last six holes in four under to land a £4,500 top prize. “Cameron played really well until the end and I turned up on the back nine, thankfully. It worked out well in my favour.”
It was Dalziel’s second victory on Paul Lawrie’s circuit after his breakthrough success in the Gleneagles Masters at the end of last season and came on the back of other Scottish successes in the early part of the current campaign from Rory Franssen and Scott Henry.
“Everyone is coming from all over now,” said Dalziel, who is coached by Wilson Golf’s Scott Clelland, of the depth of talent on this season’s circuit being stronger than ever.
“There’s loads of English players this year and it just shows you the level it’s moved on from when it first started. That is great to see as it is pushing everyone on. It helps everyone else when you are playing against better players.”
Dalziel is heading to Forest Pines in Lincolnshire for a Clutch Pro Tour outing next week before getting back down to business on the Tartan Pro Tour in the Newmachar Classic presented by Boskalis at the end of the month.
“There’s a lot of depth on the tour this year and you need to keep pushing on and, hopefully, I can get a couple of more trophies,” he said of his bid to try and secure one of two 2026 Hotel Planner Tour cards up for grabs.
