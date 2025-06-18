Ryder Cup stars added to field for Genesis Scottish Open

Korean No 1 also commits to $9m Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viktor Hovland, who finished third in the 125th US Open on Sunday, has joined a stellar field for next month’s Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian.

The Norwegian has been added to the line up for the $9 million Rolex Series event along with Tommy Fleetwood and Sungjae Im.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio join world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Masters champion Rory McIlroy and defending champion Bob MacIntyre in heading to The Renaissance Club on 10-13 July.

Norwegian Viktor Hovland pictured during the final round of the 125th Open on Sunday | Warren Little/Getty Images

Eight of the current top ten in the Official World Golf Ranking will be in the field, meaning it is set to be one of golf’s strongest events once again outside the majors.

Hovland, a seven-time PGA Tour winner and two-time DP World Tour champion, used to skip the Genesis Scottish Open to spend some time at home in Norway before teeing up in The Open.

This will now be his fourth appearance in a row, though, and, having seemed to have rediscovered his form after going through a torrid time, he is determined to make his presence felt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Genesis Scottish Open is a fun week, with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour guys coming together,” said the 27-year-old. “I’ve played the tournament a few times now and I always enjoy getting back to Scotland.”

As does Fleetwood, who won the Scottish Stroke-Play Championship at Murcar Links as an amateur before landing his maiden professional win in the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.

The Englishman, who clinched Europe’s victory in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, then came close to winning this event when finishing second in 2020 before ending up fourth two years later.

Tommy Fleetwood ‘would love to lift the trophy at Renaissance Club’

“I always enjoy playing in the Genesis Scottish Open, and it makes for a great couple of weeks, coming just before The Open,” said Fleetwood. I’ve come close a couple of times over the last few years and I would love to lift the trophy at Renaissance Club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Im, the Korean No 1, joins Ben An in the field, which also includes Open champion Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka and Ludvig Åberg.

The fan experience at this year’s event includes the Fringe by the Tee pop-up stage, in conjunction with the Fringe by the Sea festival, featuring a Saturday headline slot from KT Tunstall, the Grammy-nominated, Brit Award-winning artist.