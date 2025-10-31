Ryder Cup player dealing with 'serious personal circumstances' keeps DP World Tour membership
Sepp Straka, a member of the winning European team in the last two Ryder Cups, has retained his DP World Tour membership for next season despite failing to fulfil the minimum requirement of four events this year.
The Austrian had been scheduled to play in the two Play-Off events - next week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the following week’s DP World Tour Championship - but has now withdrawn due to personal reasons, which are around the premature birth of his son, Thomas, earlier this year.
In a statement issued through the DP World Tour, Straka said: “(Wife) Paige and I are pleased to share that we are preparing for our son, Thomas, to return home in the coming weeks after spending his initial two months of life in intensive care.
“We are immensely grateful to the dedicated medical teams who have cared for him and helped him grow stronger following his early arrival in August.
“Consequently, I will be withdrawing from both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship to focus on my family during this important time. I need to be in Alabama to support Paige, ensuring we give Thomas the best start possible as he transitions from NICU to home.
Decision recognises ‘serious personal circumstances’
“Thank you for the thoughtful messages and ongoing support we have received over the past few months. I would like to extend my best wishes to all participants in the upcoming DP World Tour Play-Off events and look forward to being back out there soon.”
Players need to fulfil a minimum Counting Tournament obligation, but, in recognition of his “serious personal circumstances since August”, DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings has amended Straka’s minimum obligation from four events to two.
“He will therefore remain eligible for membership for the 2026 season,” said a DP World Tour statement. “We would like to take this opportunity to continue to offer our full support and best wishes to Sepp and his family.”
