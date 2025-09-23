Ryder Cup player Bob MacIntyre tells it how it is - 'I hate people following each other like sheep'

Scot says compatriots who played in recent Walker Cup should ‘create their own path’ in game

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob MacIntyre has urged young Scottish golfers bidding to follow in his footsteps by playing in the Ryder Cup to avoid “following each other like sheep”.

The Oban man is playing in his second successive match against the Americans after being unbeaten in Europe’s 16.5-11.5 win at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Europe’s Bob MacIntyre signs autographs during a practice round for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Tuesday | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

MacIntyre overcame the additional challenge of cutting his teeth at a small club - Glencruitten - to compete in one of the biggest events in sport.

He is now hoping the likes of Cameron Adam, Connor Graham and Niall Shiels Donegan can give themselves the best opportunity possible to emulate him after the trio played in the recent Walker Cup match.

“I think there are a lot of great opportunities in golf,” MacIntyre told The Scotsman. “Look at the three boys who played in the recent Walker Cup - all from different backgrounds.

“They’ve all got a great chance. I did the same things as they have so far in their careers. I played for Scotland and played in the Walker Cup - and we got beat in America as well (at Los Angeles Country Club in 2017). I watched it and I thought they all did well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no reason why they can’t go and do big things. There’s a couple of things I’ll speak to them about if they ever want advice. But they’ve also got to create their own path.”

Bob MacIntyre pictured with Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka during Team Europe’s official photo session at Bethpage Black | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

MacIntyre is very much his own man, as has been the case when he decided to start out in the professional ranks on the MENA Tour, where he won in Kuwait in 2018 when people were suggesting he should be playing elsewhere at that stage in his career.

“I hate people following each other like sheep,” added the 29-year-old. “I’m not one of those people. I’ve always done things differently since I was a young boy and I still do things way different to probably what the books says, but it works for me.