Ryder Cup legend teeing up at Dundonald in Open Final Qualifying
Ryder Cup legend Lee Westwood is set to be among the 153rd Open hopefuls teeing up in next week’s Final Qualifier at Dundonald Links.
The Englishman, who finished runner-up to Louis Oosthuizen in the Claret Jug event in 2010 at St Andrews, will be part of a star-studded field at the Ayrshire venue.
Braden Grace, the South African who became the first player to shoot 62 in a major in the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, is also in the line up.
So, too, is Adrian Meronk, who, like both Westwood and Grace, now plays in the LIV Golf League.
Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello, who won the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in 2017, is in the field as well, as is Swede Alex Noren, another former Scottish Open winner.
The home hopefuls include World Cup winner Marc Warren and Liam Johnston, who topped one of the Regional Qualifiers on Monday at Kilmarnock (Barassie).
Amateurs hoping to secure a spot at Royal Portrush include Connor Graham and Niall Shiels Donegan, the only two Scots to qualify for the match-play stage in last week’s Amateur Championship at Royal St George’s.
Ian Poulter is being joined by his son Luke in another of the Final Qualifiers at Royal Cinque Ports.
Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, is in the field at West Lancashire while the Burnham & Berrow line up includes Caleb Surratt, a member of Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf Legion XIII team.
Four Final Qualifiers will see 288 golfers compete at four venues for a total of 20 places - five spots will be up for grabs at each venue - in The 153rd Open.
Four Final Qualifiers will see 288 golfers compete at Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire for a total of 20 places - five spots will be up for grabs at each venue - in The 153rd Open.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.