Ryder Cup highlights: How Europe pummeled Americans again plus what to expect on day three

Golf Correspondenr Martin Dempster runs the rule over day two at Bethpage Black

The 45th Ryder Cup has turned into an embarrassment for Team USA in a week when they had put themselves into the spotlight by needing to be paid to take on Team Europe.

In a dazzling display, Luke Donald’s side won both sessions on Saturday after doing likewise on the opening day on Friday. As a result, they led 11.5-4.5 heading into the singles and now only need three points in the 12 singles to retain the trophy and also chalk up a first win on US soil since 2012.

Team Europe fans celebrate Luke Donald’s side taking a commanding lead after day two in the 45th Ryder Cup in New York | Tom Russo | The Scotsman)

At the same time, though, it’s been an appalling effort from Keegan Bradley’s home team, with the captain leaving himself open to criticism for some strange pairings and too many of his players being rank rotten.

How the day unfolded

Within the first half an hour, the US led in the opening two matches but blue quickly became the predominant colour for most of the day. Europe won the morning foursomes 3-1, including a brilliant win for Bob MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland in the bottom match. They then led in all four of the afternoon fourballs and one point before also claiming that session 3-1. They’ve totally dominated the match in an environment that has become more and more hostile with each session.

Who was the star man

For the second time in his Ryder Cup career, Tommy Fleetwood has won four out of four on the opening two days, having achieved the feat in France in 2018 and now here as well. He’s riding on the crest of a wave after landing a first win on US soil in last month’s Tour Championship in Atlanta and now the Englishman is on the verge of tasting victory again, this time with his European team-mates.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, pictured with Bryson DeChambeau, is the first Team USA player to lose all four games over the opening two days in the Ryder Cup | Richard Hathcote/Getty Images

Who had a bad day

It’s been an absolute shocker for world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has rewritten plenty of records over the past few years but now has a record he won’t be happy about after becoming the first US player to lose all four games in the foursomes and fourballs. He’s simply not looked himself this week, which was summed up when he badly missed the 18th green with a wedge in his hand from the fairway in the morning foursomes.

What was the crowd like

Shocking. It may have been relatively quiet when the event got underway on Friday morning but it has gradually turned into something that could potentially be a scar on golf. Admittedly not all of them, the home fans have acted like idiots and, quite frankly, it was no surprise that both Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy reacted with bad language of their own in the afternoon session, which, according to reports, also sparked a fist fight in the grandstand behind the 18th green.

Funny moment

There certainly weren’t many due to how hostile it was for most of the day, but at least Bob MacIntyre saw the funny side when one US fan called him “ghosty” and suggested he needed “more sunscreen”. As he heard that coming off the eighth tee, the Scot simply smiled at his heckler and gave him a thumbs up.

What to expect on day 3