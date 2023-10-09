It's nearly quarter-finals in this year's Rugby World Cup - with Australia and Scotland the most notable casuialties of the pool stages.
On Saturday Wales will take on Argentine for a place in the final four, followed by the biggest clash of the tournament so far when Ireland take on New Zealand.
Then on Sunday England will play surprise package Fiji and France will take on South Africa.
Here's who the bookes reckon has the best chance of going all the way - and the teams that have little chance.
1. Ireland
A confident win over Scotland in their final pool match has meant Ireland remain tournament favourites - as they have been before a single pass had been made. Their quarter final against New Zealand will provide their stiffest test yet. They are priced at 11/4 for the title.
2. France
After impressing so far France are now joint favourites to use home advantage to finally get their name on the World Cup trophy - after defeats in the 1987, 1999 and 2011 finals. A tricky quarter final against South Africa is their next challenge. They are priced at 11/4 by the bookies.
3. New Zealand
It's unusual for New Zealand to be underdogs at the Rugby World Cup, but the All Blacks have seemed falllible of late - no more so than in being defeated on home soil by Ireland for the first time in their history last year. They are 7/2 for the cup.
4. South Africa
World number three team South Africa broke Scottish hearts by defeating their side in the opening round of pool games. They've already tasted defeat against Ireland but will fancy their chances of a second crack at them in the final if they can beat France in the quarters. The bookies have them as joint third favourites, with odds of 7/2.