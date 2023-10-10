Rugby World Cup 2023 Top Scorer Odds: Here's the players the bookies think will top the points table
The group stages are now over and eight teams remain.
It's nearly quarter-finals time in this year's Rugby World Cup - with Australia and Scotland the most notable casuialties of the pool stages.
On Saturday Wales will take on Argentine for a place in the final four, followed by the biggest clash of the tournament so far when Ireland take on New Zealand.
Then on Sunday England will play surprise package Fiji and France will take on South Africa.
While winning the tournament is the main priority, the players will also be looking at who's in with a chance of landing the bragging rights of being top scorer.
Here's who the bookies reckon is in the frame at the moment.