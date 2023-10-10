The group stages are now over and eight teams remain.

It's nearly quarter-finals time in this year's Rugby World Cup - with Australia and Scotland the most notable casuialties of the pool stages.

On Saturday Wales will take on Argentine for a place in the final four, followed by the biggest clash of the tournament so far when Ireland take on New Zealand.

Then on Sunday England will play surprise package Fiji and France will take on South Africa.

While winning the tournament is the main priority, the players will also be looking at who's in with a chance of landing the bragging rights of being top scorer.

Here's who the bookies reckon is in the frame at the moment.

1 . Thomas Ramos France's Thomas Ramos has scored 61 points thusfar. He's 1/1 (Evens) to end up the top points scorer at his home Rugby World Cup. Photo Sales

2 . Johnny Sexton Ireland's Johnny Sexton has 51 points to his name so far. He's 9/4 second favourite to top the table. Photo Sales

3 . Damian McKenzie New Zealand's Damian McKenzie is currently sitting on 53 points and is 6/1 third favourite to end up on top of the world. Photo Sales