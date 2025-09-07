Franco Smith says tourists will be carefully managed

Glasgow Warriors will welcome back their British and Irish Lions players on Monday but Zander Fagerson has suffered a fresh injury setback.

The tighthead prop was selected in Andy Farrell’s original Lions squad but had to withdraw before the tour of Australia due to a calf problem.

Now Fagerson has picked up a knee injury which has required him to see a specialist.

He could miss the start of the United Rugby Championship season which kicks off for Glasgow with a home game against the Sharks on September 26.

Franco Smith, the Warriors head coach, is confident Fagerson will be available for Scotland’s autumn Test matches and also offered a fitness update on Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu and Scott Cummings who all overcame serious injuries to play on the successful Lions tour.

Number of minutes reduced

“Look, the difference with these players, our Lions that were out there, is that they didn't play much for us leading up to the Lions tour,” said Smith. “Since the Six Nations or, in the case of Sione, even before that, they weren't much available to play rugby.

“There was a lot of rehabilitation and a lot of training to get them better. Their number of minutes on the pitch was actually quite reduced in comparison to even the other internationals that we have in our group.”

Tuipulotu, the Scotland captain, ripped a chest muscle in training in January and missed the entire Six Nations. He was sidelined for four months but returned for Glasgow’s final three games of the season. He started - and scored - for the Lions in their win over Australia in the first Test but missed the remaining two with a hamstring injury.

Jones, his centre partner, played just twice for Glasgow after the Six Nations due to an ongoing Achilles issue but was able to start all three Tests in the Lions' series win over the Wallabies.

Cummings, the experienced lock forward, also missed the Six Nations after breaking his arm in Glasgow’s European tie against Harlequins in January. He was out for three months, returning for the season run-in and earning a Lions call-up.

The had homework to do

Smith said the Lions contingent would be managed carefully to ensure they are in top condition for the national side for the autumn Tests against the USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga.

“We're going to try and manage them in such a way that they go into the Scotland environment in November with the following objectives: One, to be physically at top level. Two, to have enough rugby minutes under their belt to make a difference for Scotland in the four internationals. And three, to contribute to the Glasgow Warriors and to progress our aspirations,” said the coach.

“Sione, Huw and Scotty Cummings are the only three that have not yet joined us. They'll be in on Monday. Obviously, we're keeping track of them. They had some homework to do and we're keeping medical track of them.

“Huw is going to come back in with an injury that needs to be resolved and managed. We will have more clarity regarding that early next week. He has already seen a specialist around that, so we will see what the outcome of that is.

“Sione has declared himself fit. He only came back from Australia on Friday. Good to have him and he'll be freshened up. We will obviously then follow due process to make sure that his return to performance is done properly. His integration into the group in the next three weeks is going to be important.

“Scotty's been around us most of the time. He's healthy and there's no problems.

“Zander has had a bit of a setback in the gym regarding a knee injury. He's also seeing a specialist to make sure that we follow a good rehabilitation programme. It's a different injury than he struggled with. It's not his calf, it's a knee injury.