All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Zander Fagerson's disciplinary hearing set as Scotland sweat over prop's World Cup prospects

Zander Fagerson will attend an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday following his red card in Scotland’s win over France at the weekend.
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST
Zander Fagerson was sent off during Scotland's win over France.Zander Fagerson was sent off during Scotland's win over France.
Zander Fagerson was sent off during Scotland's win over France.

The tighthead prop was initially shown yellow by referee Ben O’Keeffe after making contact with France hooker Pierre Bourgarit’s head as he attempted a ruck clear-out but the decision was later upgraded to a red in one of the first uses of the ‘Bunker’ foul play review system at Test level.

The worry in the Scotland camp is that Fagerson will now be given a suspension which could see him miss the start of their Rugby World Cup campaign. Gregor Townsend’s side have two games to play before the tournament begins – against France in Saint-Etienne this Saturday and Georgia at Murrayfield on August 26 – so a three-game ban would see Fagerson miss those matches and the World Cup opener against South Africa in Marseille on September 10. Anything longer would start to affect Scotland’s remaining Pool B games, against Tonga, Romania and Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fagerson was banned for four games when he was sent off against Wales in the 2021 Six Nations for a similar offence.

The player will attend the hearing on Tuesday via video conference and his case will be heard by an independent judicial committee chaired by Mike Hamlin (England), who will be joined by former international Jamie Corsi (Wales) and former international referee Juan Pablo Spirandelli (Argentina).

Fagerson received his red card against France for “an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.20 (a) (Dangerous play in a ruck or maul. ‘A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul’.)”

Related topics:Zander FagersonScotlandFranceWales