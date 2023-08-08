Zander Fagerson ban will allow prop to play for Scotland v South Africa in Rugby World Cup opener

Zander Fagerson's suspension will be reduced if he takes part in a 'coaching intervention programme'. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The tighthead prop was given a three-week ban after appearing before an independent disciplinary hearing following his red card against France last Saturday. The suspension covers Scotland's World Cup warm-up games against France this weekend and Georgia at Murrayfield on August 26, and also the World Cup opener against South Africa on September 10. Crucially, though, Fagerson will be able to exchange the final game of his ban for his participation in the coaching intervention programme which is “aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play”.

Fagerson was sent off against France for making contact with the head of France hooker Pierre Bourgarit as he attempted a ruck clear-out. The Scottish prop was initially shown a yellow card by referee Ben O’Keeffe but the decision was later upgraded to red in one of the first uses of the ‘Bunker’ foul play review system at Test level.

Fagerson appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link on Monday having been charged with an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.20 (a) on dangerous play in a ruck or maul which states that: “A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul.”

The independent judicial committee was chaired by Rhian Williams of Wales - a late substitute for Mike Hamlin of England - and also included former international Jamie Corsi of Wales and former international referee Juan Pablo Spirandelli of Argentina. In considering submissions made on behalf of the player, the committee agreed to amend the offence to Law 9.20 (b): Dangerous play in a ruck or maul. A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders.

Fagerson admitted that he had committed an act of foul play under the revised law and that it was worthy of a red card. After reviewing all the evidence, the committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head. This resulted in a starting point of a four-week suspension. But having acknowledged mitigating factors, including the player’s admission at the earliest opportunity, his remorse which was conveyed to the French player as well as shown during the hearing, and accepting that there were no aggravating factors to consider, the committee reduced the four-week entry point by one week, resulting in a sanction of three weeks, covering the games against France away, Georgia at home and South Africa at the World Cup.

However, Fagerson’s successful participation in the coaching intervention programme will allow him to face the Springboks in Marseille next month and allow him to play in the remainder of Scotland’s World Cup games. The decision will come as a huge relief to national coach Gregor Townsend. Fagerson is a cornerstone of the Scotland side and given the specialist nature of his position, the fear was that he could miss a chunk of the pool stage at the tournament. The fact that he had been sent off previously for Scotland, against Wales in the 2021 Six Nations for a similar offence, had added to the concern. However, he can now look forward to playing a full part in the World Cup.