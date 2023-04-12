WP Nel vows to go out on a high after signing contract extension at Edinburgh

WP Nel has vowed to go out on a high after signing what he expects will be his final contract extension with Edinburgh.

The 36-year-old prop has committed himself to Edinburgh for next season, which will be his 12th in the Scottish capital. The Scotland international is fifth on the club’s all-time appearance list after 186 games and looks set to overtake Grant Gilchrist and Ross Ford in the coming months.

Nel is convinced he can make an impact again for Edinburgh next season after featuring in four of Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations matches this season and winning a last-minute scrum penalty to seal Heineken Cup victory over Saracens in January after starting the game.

Nel, who aims to add to his 54 Scotland caps at his third World Cup later this year, said of his Edinburgh contract: “It’s a club that means so much to me and the city is home for me and my family. We love it here and plan to continue life here after rugby.

WP Nel is pictured at the DAM Health Stadium after signing a one-year contract extension with Edinburgh. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

“My body still feels great, which was a massive factor in signing a new deal. I still feel like I can make an impact at the top level, so I want to continue doing that for another season with a club that has backed me for over a decade of my career.

“Next year will probably be my last in professional rugby. If I can bring success to the team while providing leadership and advice to the younger props in the squad, then I can’t think of a better way to go out.

“Rugby has given me so much in life. I might be one of the older guys but I’m still hugely competitive and know I can be one of the best in my position on any given day. It will be an honour to pull on the Edinburgh jersey for another season.”

Head coach Mike Blair hailed the tighthead prop as a unique character. “WP is a true Edinburgh legend and someone that inspires the players around him because of his commitment to representing the club and tenacity to be the best in his position,” Blair said.

“He’s a different beast and that’s shown in his performances for both Edinburgh and Scotland throughout his career and again this season, where his energy levels and eagerness to make an impact have been through the roof.