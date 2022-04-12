WP Nel ban threat as he is cited for allegedly striking Pau player on head during Edinburgh Challenge Cup win

Edinburgh prop WP Nel has been cited for an incident in the win over Pau on Friday night and his case will be heard by an independent disciplinary committee on Wednesday.

By Graham Bean
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 5:24 pm
Edinburgh prop WP Nel has been cited. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Nel is alleged to have struck the head of the French side’s loosehead prop, Téo Bordenave, “in a dangerous manner” in the 42nd minute of the match, in contravention of Law 9.12.

The complaint was made by the citing commissioner, Dana Teagarden of Germany.

Nel came on as a replacement for the injured Luan de Bruin during the first half of the Challenge Cup tie which Edinburgh won 54-5.

Law 9.12 states that “a player must not punch or strike with hand, arm, elbow or shoulder”.

A statement from European Professional Club Rugby said: “Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.12 carries the following sanction entry points - Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks.”

Nel’s case will be heard via video conference by a committee comprising chair Simon Thomas (Wales), Donal Courtney (Ireland) and Martyn Wood (England).

Edinburgh
