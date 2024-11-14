World Rugby elects new chair as first non-European lands role after Scottish candidate withdrew

Former Wallaby lands top job in rugby

Brett Robinson of Australia has been elected as the new chair of World Rugby and becomes the first non-European in the role.

The 54-year-old came out on top after two rounds of voting, beating off the challenge of Abdelatif Benazzi of France and Andrea Rinaldo of Italy in a three-way contest. John Jeffrey, the former Scotland international, had also been in the running to be chair but withdrew his candidacy in September when he failed to get the support of his own home union amid an acrimonious clash of personalities.

Brett Robinson, pictured right with Drew Mitchell, is the new chair of World Rugby. | Getty Images

Robinson, who will succeed England’s Bill Beaumont in the role, was voted in by the members of the World Rugby council. He received 22 votes in the first round, one more than Benazzi. Rinaldo received nine and was eliminated. In the second round, Robinson pipped by Benazzi by 27 votes to 25. All three candidates were former internationals, with Robinson earning 16 caps for the Wallabies between 1996 and 1998 having also captained the ACT Brumbies team in the Super 12 competition.