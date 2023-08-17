World Rugby appeals decision to overturn Owen Farrell’s red card - World Cup participation in doubt

World Rugby has lodged an appeal against the decision to overturn Owen Farrell’s red card from Saturday’s match against Wales, placing the England captain’s participation in the Rugby World Cup in doubt again.

England's Owen Farrell is shown a yellow card by referee Nika Amashukeli during the Summer Nations Series match against Wales at Twickenham. It was later upgrdaed to red and then rescinded at a disciplinary hearing. (Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

An independent disciplinary panel caused an outcry on Tuesday when it cleared Farrell to play despite his shoulder-led tackle to the head of Taine Basham that was expected to result in a significant ban. But, having examined the written judgement of the hearing, World Rugby, the game’s global governing body, believes there is grounds for an appeal, the details of which have yet to be confirmed.

A statement from World Rugby said: “World Rugby has today confirmed to the Rugby Football Union and Six Nations Rugby that it will exercise its right to appeal in regard to the Owen Farrell disciplinary decision following a careful review of the independent Judicial Committee's full written decision received on 16 August. World Rugby fully supports the important role that an independent disciplinary process plays in upholding the integrity and values of the sport, particularly regarding foul play involving head contact. Player welfare is the sport’s number one priority, and the Head Contact Process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport.