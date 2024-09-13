‘World class’ Darcy Graham makes scoring return and Mosese Tuipulotu impresses in Edinburgh win

Edinburgh's Darcy Graham scores against Gloucester at Hive Stadium on his return to action after eight months out. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Five tries for home side in pre-season victory

Darcy Graham was hailed as "world class" as he made a try-scoring return in Edinburgh's 33-26 win over Gloucester in a pre-season match at Hive Stadium.

Eight months to the day since he last played, the winger weighed in with a trademark effort in the corner in the early stages of a helter-skelter friendly.

This was Edinburgh’s one and only preparation game ahead of the United Rugby Championship season starting next week at home to Leinster. The Irish side will provide a tougher test than the English visitors but this was a useful run-out for the capital club who gave first outings to new signings Mosese Tuipulotu, Paul Hill, Ross Thompson, Ross McCann and returning players Matt Scott and Magnus Bradbury. But it was Scotland wing Graham’s comeback which was most heartening for the Edinburgh supporters after a succession of injuries which saw him miss the Six Nations as well most of the last domestic season.

"Darcy has had a great pre-season and the fact he never played in the summer tour served him well," said Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt. "It gave him time to recover and he is back at his best. This is what you get from one of the best wingers in the world, one of the best performers at the last World Cup, so it was great to have him back."

In this game of two halves Everitt picked one team for the first 40 minutes and a completely different XV for the second period and it was the latter which turned the game around after Edinburgh trailed 26-19 at the break.

"The team that came on at half-time showed what work rate is all about," said Everitt. "They worked harder than the other group and got on top."

Graham took six minutes to make his mark. Edinburgh had fallen behind to an early Max Llewellyn try, converted by George Barton, but responded impressively. From a lineout in the left-hand corner they worked the ball out the line, with new boy Tuipulotu providing a delightful one-handed offload en route to Graham racing in at the corner. Thompson was off target with the conversion attempt.

Tuipulotu further endeared himself to the home crowd with a thumping tackle on Gloucester winger Ollie Thorley in front of the main stand. Edinburgh were having to defend on their own line and Duhan van der Merwe did well to repel one Gloucester surge but he was only delaying the inevitable and Zach Mercer forced his way over for their second try on the back of a rolling maul. A third soon followed, from scrum-half Tomos Williams after a smart break by Ruan Ackerman, and Barton’s conversion made it 19-5 to the visitors.

The home side needed a way back in and they got it through Bradbury who marked his second Edinburgh debut with a try when he nipped in after a lineout. Thompson knocked over the extras and Edinburgh drew level three minutes before the interval as Ben Vellacott dance his way through, with Thompson converting once again. But Gloucester nabbed a fourth first-half try with the clock in the red, Afo Fasogbon scoring. Barton’s conversion made it 26-19 to the visitors at the interval.

It was all change in the second half for Edinburgh and the new boys made an early impression when Tom Dodd scored from a forward surge. Ben Healy saw his conversion bounce off post and bar before going over to restore parity.

Edinburgh took the lead for the first time when the impressive Dave Cherry plunged over after Rob Carmichael had secured the lineout, with Healy adding the extras.

Edinburgh had to defend resolutely in the closing stages and they won an important turnover on their own line after the clock had gone past the 80-minute mark.

Scorers: Edinburgh: Tries: Graham, Bradbury, Vellacott, Dodd, Cherry. Cons: Thompson 2, Healy 2. Gloucester: Tries: Llewellyn, Mercer, Williams, Fasogbon. Cons: Barton 3.