Women's URC would be 'positive thing', insists Scotland front-rower

Molly Wright during Scotland training at the Oriam. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors currently play in the men’s URC with 14 other professional clubs from Ireland, Italy, South Africa and Wales.

Earlier this week Anayi said: “It feels like we should have a women’s competition. Should we get it going sooner rather than later? Yes, I think we should. I think the women’s game deserves that.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given that women’s rugby in Scotland is still effectively amateur - with around 35 national squad members getting support via ‘individual [Scottish Rugby] packages that suits their lives’ - any team or franchise from this country playing in fully professional tournament still seems a long way off.

However, the reach of the women’s game is growing apace around the world and 30-year-old Wright said: “I am supportive of any move to progress the women’s game and if the URC felt that they could support that kind of format which would push all women’s teams forward then that would be a positive thing in my mind.

“There is lots and lots of movement going around now as the women’s game has become more public and more televised.”

On Saturday evening Sale Sharks’ Wright, who was born in New Zealand and qualifies for Scotland via residency, will be in Belfast to take on Ireland in the final round of TikTok Women’s Six Nations action of 2022.

Her focus is purely on this game and that is no surprise because the Scots go into the clash at the Kingspan Stadium winless.

Scotland beat Ireland 20-18 in dramatic circumstances in the European World Cup qualifiers in Italy back in September and Wright states: “This weekend’s game is a hugely important game from our point of view while, after last time, they are going to be coming at us.

“The game is going to be full of fire and we are looking forward to that.