Women's Six Nations: Scotland trounced by England as World No 1 team flex their muscles

Scotland suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of a ruthless England team in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations opener at Kingston Park in Newcastle yesterday.

England's Marlie Packer scores a try during the TikTok Women's Six Nations match at Kingston Park against Scotland.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 10,053, the hosts and world No.1 side ran in 10 tries with Scotland’s solo try coming from full-back Chloe Rollie late on.

This was never going to be the game to judge Scotland, who have now lost 10 Tests in a row, on, but next Saturday against Wales is now a massive match at the DAM Health Stadium.

Captain Rachel Malcolm said: “If we are being realistic, this game was never going to be the day when we were going to turn around our losing run, we always go in with belief and will to win for our country, but we are just not there yet in terms of England.

Amy Cokayne of England scores the side's second try under pressure from Francesca McGhie.

“England are one of the best teams in the world and they showed that, when we made mistakes they pounced on them and they were very clinical.

“I think there were some really promising parts for us, there were a number of newer faces in there and they grew as the game went on.

“When we had opportunities we were much more direct than we were in the World Cup and we were breaking the defence a lot more.

“We can take confidence from that and we have to build on it ahead of another challenge against Wales which we will be ready for.”

England took the lead in this one after nine minutes when winger Claudia MacDonald ran a nice angle to go over for a try. Centre Amber Reed converted.

Scotland nearly got points on the board two minutes later, a nice team move putting centre Emma Orr through only for her reach for the try line just to be deemed short after the referee conferred with the TMO.

England’s second try then came through hooker Amy Cokayne and soon after MacDonald showed brilliant pace to burst through the Scotland defence for the third.

Tries by replacement Tatyana Heard and Cokayne made it 31-0 to England.

Scotland, to their credit, did end the half well and the decent spell of pressure include a good break from debutante winger Francesca McGhie, inset, but no points and the score stayed the same until half-time.

England’s sixth try came right after the interval when second-row Poppy Cleall went over and soon after number seven came from back-row Sadia Kabeya.

Both sides then started making substitutions, Scotland losing winger Coreen Grant to what looked like a head knock, before England’s next try came from co-captain Marlie Packer just before the hour mark.

The other co-captain Sarah Hunter then left the field after earning her 141st and final cap to a standing ovation in her home city.

Beth Blacklock came on for a Scotland debut, but the traffic continued to be one way and Packer scored two more tries to complete her hat-trick.

Blacklock had a good run and offload to fellow sub Eva Donaldson to show her promise at this level and then, with five minutes to go, Rollie went over for the Scots. Stand-off Helen Nelson converted and it was 58-7.