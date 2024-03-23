Scotland's Emma Wassell during the Women's Six Nations match at Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday March 23, 2024.

In the most dramatic fashion, Scotland have now won seven Tests in a row for the first time ever after defeating Wales 20-18 in their Guinness Women’s Six Nations opener at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

Not only was it Scotland’s seventh win on the spin, it was their first away win in the competition since 2018 and just their second since 2007. Indeed, they had not won in Wales since 2004 before this one.

“It feels pretty special just because of the journey we’ve been on,” captain Rachel Malcolm said. “We never stopped believing in the game plan even when it felt like we were running at a brick wall at times. It feels phenomenal to get this win. We’ve achieved quite a lot of cool records for our country here and this is a team filled with pretty special people.”

Wales got off to a strong start and their scrum-half Keira Bevan kicked a penalty to make it 3-0. Scotland then scored a cracking first try two minutes later, a slick move seeing full-back Meryl Smith set up winger Coreen Grant and she did the rest. A good step saw her beat Wales full-back Jenny Hesketh and she dived in at the corner. Stand-off Helen Nelson converted from out wide and it was 7-3.

That try gave Scotland confidence and they had a lot of possession for the next nine minutes. Such was the quantity and quality of the possession they would have liked a second try, but a penalty from Nelson did come and it was 10-3.

By the half hour mark, Scotland should really have had more points on the board, but a mixture of good defence by Wales and some sloppy handling at times meant that it stayed 10-3. In the 35th minute, Scotland had to be at their defensive best to keep Wales out, No.8 Bethan Lewis running hard, but being held up over the try line by a number of defenders. Wales did cut the arrears to 10-6 with the last kick of the half when Bevan kicked her second penalty.

In the 49th minute, Scotland scored a crucial second try. A great kick chase by back-row Alex Stewart caused Wales issues and then No.8 Evie Gallaher won the ball and set up and attack. A superb arcing run by centre Emma Orr put winger Rhona Lloyd away and she finished well. Nelson converted and it was 17-6.

Just before the hour mark, Wales had a number of rumbles towards the Scotland try line from short range. The defence held out well until tighthead prop Sisilia Tuipulotu burrowed over. Bevan converted, the crowd were awakened and it was 17-13.

Soon after there was a stoppage after Scotland hooker Lana Skeldon went down with what looked like a head injury and she was replaced by Elis Martin.

In the 67th minute, loosehead prop Leah Bartlett was held up over the try line as the Scots went after their third score. Second-row Sarah Bonar was then forced off with an arm injury before a Nelson penalty made it 20-13.

Wales then pushed for the seven points they needed and Scotland’s Stewart was yellow carded with two minutes left.