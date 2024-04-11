Women's Six Nations: Scotland handed 'real boost' as key player returns for England match

Lana Skeldon returns to the Scotland line-up for the Women's Six Nations clash with England on Saturday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Lana Skeldon is someone who “leads by example and is an unsung hero”, so it is a massive boost to have her back from injury to take on England on Saturday, according to Scotland head coach Bryan Easson.

The 30-year-old hooker from Hawick is the highest capped player in the current squad with 67, but injured her knee in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations opener in Wales on March 23.

The Bristol Bears player from Hawick missed the round two match with France on March 30, but the fallow week has allowed her to regain fitness and she will start in the number two jersey against the world number one side at a sold out Hive Stadium in Edinburgh at the weekend.

“It’s a huge boost to have Lana back,” Easson said. “She is playing at Bristol with the likes of England’s Hannah Botterman and Abbie Ward, so there’s a bit of familiarity which is really positive. Lana’s set piece is excellent, we want to improve our lineout and scrum and with somebody like Lana in there it’s a real boost.

“But it’s what she does round the pitch that’ s so good, she’s probably a bit of an unsung hero in that regard. Defensively she’s good, in attack she has great foot movement and she’s got good skills.”

The other change to the starting XV that was edged out by France last time out is 63-times capped full-back Chloe Rollie coming in with Meryl Smith moving to 12. Lisa Thomson, the inside centre last time out, is on the bench as she is being managed after playing for GB Sevens in Hong Kong last weekend.

“It shows the strength in the group now that we can make these changes,” Easson added. “Chloe had started every international she had played before this Six Nations, but she was out injured for quite a while prior to it. She has been on the bench since, but now she gets her chance.”

Back-row Rachel McLachlan is back from an ankle niggle and is on the bench for the first time this year as is winger Francesca McGhie who has recovered from illness.