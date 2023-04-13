Outsiders may not be giving Scotland much hope of going to France this weekend and causing an upset in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, but the squad are taking belief from the draw with the same opponents three years ago.

That is according to prop Anne Young who looks set to win her fifth cap on Sunday in Vannes. The 23-year-old was not part of the matchday 23, but she was in the wider squad back in October 2020 when Scotland grabbed a 13-13 draw with France at Scotstoun in a delayed Six Nations match.

“Scotland got a draw against France a few years ago, so although France is a tough place to go, it is not impossible that we can cause them problems this weekend,” Young said. “Belief is a really big thing amongst our squad, we talk about it all the time, our leaders are always drumming it into us and it is important that we have it heading into this game. Other people might not believe that we can win, but we have belief in each other and we want to be the best versions of ourselves come Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every game is a fresh opportunity for us to go out and show what we can do and it is the smaller details, the one percenters, that we need to sharpen up on that will help get us over the line for a win sometime soon. We were in the fight for 75 or so minutes last time out against Wales and we have to brush up on our game management and start to be more clinical if we want to turn results around.”

Anne Young (centre) in action for Scotland during the Six Nations defeat to Wales at the DAM Health Stadium on April 1st. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Stade de la Rabine is set to be rocking for the upcoming round three game and it will be an atmosphere like Young and other inexperienced Scottish players have not tasted before. “The crowd and the noise will be something different and the more senior players will be able to help us younger ones settle, but we are just looking forward to the challenge,” she said.

Anne and her twin sister Eleanor were born in Hertfordshire in England in early 2000, but both her parents are Scottish and the family moved to Helensburgh when the duo were around 18-months-old. She began her rugby journey at the local club and has since played for Hillhead Jordanhill, the University of Edinburgh and her current club Sale Sharks.

Playing in the Allianz Premier 15s in England since she graduated from university last summer has certainly helped Young take her game to the next level. And as one of 28 professionally contracted Scottish Rugby players since December she wants to keep improving as this tournament goes on and beyond.

“Whenever I am in Scotland camp I feel like I am learning and getting better and there are really experienced players and coaches around me helping me out,” she explained. “As a prop you are always learning and I am still young for the position, so I will just keep taking each game as it comes and go from there, but these are exciting times for the women’s game globally and I feel privileged to be a part of it. There are lots of opportunities out there now.”