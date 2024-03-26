Team captains Elisa Giordano, Hannah Jones, Manae Feleu, Marlie Packer, Rachel Malcolm and Edel McMahon at the launch of the Guinness Women's Six Nations 2024.

Scotland's women got their Six Nations campaign off to a winning start last weekend with their first away victory against Wales in 20 years.

Fans and players will be hoping the tight 20-18 win will be a springboard to greater things - and a better finish than last year's fourth place.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's championship - and the history of the competition.

What are the 2024 Six Nations fixtures?

Here are the fill fixtures of this year's tournament - and the scores so far.

Round One

Saturday, March 23

France 38-17 Ireland

Wales 18-20 Scotland

Sunday, March 24

Italy 0-48 England

Round Two

Saturday, March 30

Scotland v France, 2.15pm (Hive Stadium, Edinburgh)

England v Wales, 4.45pm (Ashton Gate, Bristol)

Sunday, March 31

Ireland v Italy, 3pm (RDS Arena, Dublin)

Round Three

Saturday, April 13

Scotland v England, 2.15pm (Hive Stadium, Edinburgh)

Ireland v Wales, 4.45pm (Virgin Media Park, Cork)

Sunday, April 14

France v Italy, 12.30pm (Stade Jean Bouin, Paris)

Round Four

Saturday, April 20

England v Ireland, 2.15pm (Twickenham)

Italy v Scotland, 4.45pm (Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma)

Sunday, April 21

Wales v France, 3.15pm (Cardiff Arms Park)

Round Five

Saturday, April 27

Wales v Italy, 12.15pm (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Ireland v Scotland, 2.30pm (Kingspan Stadium, Belfast)

France v England, 4.45pm (Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux)

When was the tournament first played?

Formerly called the Home Nations, the tournament dates back to 1995 when only four teams took part England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

France joined in the 1998-99 seasons, making it the Five Nations, with Spain replacing Ireland for the next two seasons,

The first Six Nations was in the 2001-02 seasons when Ireland rejoined and Italy replaced Spain in 2007 - bringing it in line with the men's competition.

Has Scotland ever won the Six Nations?

While Scotland hasn't won the Six Nations, they have won the Home Nations competition that predated it. In fact, not only did they win in 1998 - they were undefeated, winning the Grand Slam and Triple Crown.

England are by far the most successful team in all formats of the competition, having won 19 of the 28 tournaments to date - including 16 Grand Slams.

France have won six titles, Ireland two, with Spain and Italy not having a win between them.

Can I watch the Six Nations on television?

Every game of the Six Nations will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Who is in the Scotland squad?

The teams to play in the Six Nations matches will be selected from head coach Bryan Easson's 36-string training squad. They are:

Forwards

Leah Bartlett (Leicester)

Christine Belisle (Loughborough)

Sarah Bonar (Harlequins)

Elliann Clarke (Bristol)

Lisa Cockburn (Leicester)

Eva Donaldson (Leicester)

Evie Gallagher (Bristol)

Merryn Gunderson (Corstorphine Cougars/Edinburgh)

Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough)

Elis Martin (Leicester)

Fiona McIntosh (Saracens)

Rachel McLachlan (Sale)

Louise McMillan (Saracens)

Lana Skeldon (Bristol)

Alex Stewart (Corstorphine Cougars/Edinburgh)

Emma Wassell (Loughborough)

Molly Wright (Sale)

Anne Young (Sale)

Backs