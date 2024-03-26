Women's Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, results, history, have Scotland ever won the competition?
Scotland's women got their Six Nations campaign off to a winning start last weekend with their first away victory against Wales in 20 years.
Fans and players will be hoping the tight 20-18 win will be a springboard to greater things - and a better finish than last year's fourth place.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's championship - and the history of the competition.
What are the 2024 Six Nations fixtures?
Here are the fill fixtures of this year's tournament - and the scores so far.
Round One
Saturday, March 23
France 38-17 Ireland
Wales 18-20 Scotland
Sunday, March 24
Italy 0-48 England
Round Two
Saturday, March 30
Scotland v France, 2.15pm (Hive Stadium, Edinburgh)
England v Wales, 4.45pm (Ashton Gate, Bristol)
Sunday, March 31
Ireland v Italy, 3pm (RDS Arena, Dublin)
Round Three
Saturday, April 13
Scotland v England, 2.15pm (Hive Stadium, Edinburgh)
Ireland v Wales, 4.45pm (Virgin Media Park, Cork)
Sunday, April 14
France v Italy, 12.30pm (Stade Jean Bouin, Paris)
Round Four
Saturday, April 20
England v Ireland, 2.15pm (Twickenham)
Italy v Scotland, 4.45pm (Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma)
Sunday, April 21
Wales v France, 3.15pm (Cardiff Arms Park)
Round Five
Saturday, April 27
Wales v Italy, 12.15pm (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)
Ireland v Scotland, 2.30pm (Kingspan Stadium, Belfast)
France v England, 4.45pm (Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux)
When was the tournament first played?
Formerly called the Home Nations, the tournament dates back to 1995 when only four teams took part England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
France joined in the 1998-99 seasons, making it the Five Nations, with Spain replacing Ireland for the next two seasons,
The first Six Nations was in the 2001-02 seasons when Ireland rejoined and Italy replaced Spain in 2007 - bringing it in line with the men's competition.
Has Scotland ever won the Six Nations?
While Scotland hasn't won the Six Nations, they have won the Home Nations competition that predated it. In fact, not only did they win in 1998 - they were undefeated, winning the Grand Slam and Triple Crown.
England are by far the most successful team in all formats of the competition, having won 19 of the 28 tournaments to date - including 16 Grand Slams.
France have won six titles, Ireland two, with Spain and Italy not having a win between them.
Can I watch the Six Nations on television?
Every game of the Six Nations will be broadcast live on the BBC.
Who is in the Scotland squad?
The teams to play in the Six Nations matches will be selected from head coach Bryan Easson's 36-string training squad. They are:
Forwards
- Leah Bartlett (Leicester)
- Christine Belisle (Loughborough)
- Sarah Bonar (Harlequins)
- Elliann Clarke (Bristol)
- Lisa Cockburn (Leicester)
- Eva Donaldson (Leicester)
- Evie Gallagher (Bristol)
- Merryn Gunderson (Corstorphine Cougars/Edinburgh)
- Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough)
- Elis Martin (Leicester)
- Fiona McIntosh (Saracens)
- Rachel McLachlan (Sale)
- Louise McMillan (Saracens)
- Lana Skeldon (Bristol)
- Alex Stewart (Corstorphine Cougars/Edinburgh)
- Emma Wassell (Loughborough)
- Molly Wright (Sale)
- Anne Young (Sale)
Backs
- Cieron Bell (University of Edinburgh/Edinburgh)
- Beth Blacklock (Saracens)
- Leia Brebner-Holden (Gloucester-Hartpury/Cheltenham Tigers)
- Shona Campbell (GB 7s)
- Nicole Flynn (University of Edinburgh/Edinburgh)
- Coreen Grant (Saracens)
- Caity Mattinson (Gloucester-Hartpury)
- Mairi McDonald (Exeter)
- Francesca McGhie (Leicester)
- Rhona Lloyd (GB 7s/Bordelais)
- Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning)
- Emma Orr (Heriot's Blues/Edinburgh)
- Lisa Thomson (GB 7s)
- Chloe Rollie (Loughborough)
- Meryl Smith (Bristol)
- Megan Varley (Bristol)
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.