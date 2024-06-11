Murchie wants weekend Warriors for Munster semi-final

Glasgow Warriors and Munster are familiar foes and the rivalry between the sides has sometimes crossed the line but when they meet in the United Rugby Championship semi-finals in Limerick this weekend it will be important for the visitors to play with controlled aggression.

To that end, the Glasgow coaching staff will be making sure the players don’t let their emotions get the better of them, particularly in the early part of the week. “Tuesday warriors” are no use as they try to ensure the squad peaks for the Saturday 6pm kick-off at Thomond Park.

“You don’t want to push the emotional button too early in the week,” said Pete Murchie, the Glasgow defence coach. “There is no point having guys headbutting the walls today, saying what they’re going to do. It’s more about building that through the week, along with our game plan. Then you start tapping in to the emotional bit and making sure we’re in the right place to take on a semi-final, away from home at Thomond Park.

Glasgow Warriors' Jamie Dobie celebrates after Ross Thompson's late try in the United Rugby Championship Play-Off Quarter-Final win over DHL Stormers at Scotstoun Stadium. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“We know the place we’re going to have to get to, but you don’t push that button too early. You don’t need Tuesday warriors, you need Friday and Saturday warriors. We have to manage that as coaches, and we have great leaders who will go about managing that as well. The process doesn’t change. Just because it’s a semi-final, we’re not doing anything special in and around that. It’s our normal week-to-week process, looking to get the best out of individuals and the best out of the team.”

Glasgow struck a good balance in their quarter-final victory over the Stormers, playing a more pragmatic game than normal, taking the points on offer when awarded penalties within kickable range. They were also disciplined, keeping 15 players on the field and conceding four penalties fewer than their opponents who had their captain, Salmaan Moerat, sin-binned in the second half.

The same will be required against Munster and Glasgow will be mindful of recent encounters with the Irish side when that hasn’t always been the case. Munster came to Scotstoun in the play-offs last season and defeated the hosts 14-5 in the quarter-finals on a night when Warriors stand-off Tom Jordan was sent off after 25 minutes. There were also disciplinary issues in the league match between the sides this season when Munster won 40-29 in Cork, scoring three tries in the first 15 minutes.

“I think we gave away six or seven penalties in the first five minutes, got a yellow card after ten,” recalled Murchie. “Discipline-wise we came out on the wrong side of the referee. We barely touched the ball for the first 40 minutes - we just defended. We’ll need to defend a lot better than we did in Cork, that’s for sure, but I think we saw against the Stormers what we’re capable of for large parts of the game defensively.

“It’s going to take a massive effort on both sides of the ball. We know that. But I think it’s two pretty different teams that are going to take to the pitch at Thomond Park compared to that day in Cork. We’re going to have to be at our best.”