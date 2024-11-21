Why Super League backlash should be a warning to rugby's rebels

But Scotland international admits ‘money talks’ in what is a short career

Huw Jones knows that money dictates much in modern sport but the Scotland centre has warned that any potential breakaway league in rugby could be treated with the same disdain that greeted attempts by big football clubs to form a European Super League in 2021.

That led to a furious backlash, led by supporters, and the withdrawal of most of the leading teams from the tentative plan.

Reports in England this month have suggested that a new rugby competition involving franchises around the world is trying to lure the game’s best players. Funded by unnamed US backers, the so-called rebel league is said to have the likes of Finn Russell and Antoine Dupont on its ‘wish list’. It has been compared to LIV Golf which is financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and caused a huge split in the sport.

Huw Jones, centre, with Adam Hastings, left, and Darcy Graham. | Getty Images

Jones admits players will always be attracted to lucrative offers but remains sceptical.

“I mean, if it was like LIV in golf, I think they'd earn quite a lot of money! So I think there's the initial attraction,” he said. “I don't know anything really about it. I don't subscribe to the Telegraph. I tried to read the article, but it said that I couldn't go past the first paragraph. There's other papers, obviously. So yeah, I'm not sure on the details.

“But I suppose, obviously, it's a short career and money talks, doesn’t it? All I thought about was when they tried to do that breakaway Champions League in football and everyone hated it. But I suppose, yeah, what they're saying about LIV and golf, I'm not sure. But I think there's obviously attraction to it. I don't know if it would get off the ground, if it would happen, or if fans would be keen. Who knows?”

