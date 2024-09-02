‘Simple human error’ blamed

The South African Rugby Union has written to New Zealand Rugby to formally apologise for interrupting the Haka before Saturday’s Test match between the sides in Johannesburg.

Music and fireworks disrupted the All Blacks’ traditional pre-game ritual at Ellis Park and there was further interference when a flyover by an A380 airliner took place before the Haka had finished. The hosts blamed it on “pre-planned scheduling failed to be observed”.

It was an embarrassing breach of protocol from South Africa who came from behind to win a thrilling Rugby Championship encounter 31-27.

New Zealand players perform the Haka ahead of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match against South Africa at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

“I apologised in person and have written to the NZRFU to formally express our regret and apologies for what occurred,” said Rian Oberholzer, chief executive of SA Rugby.

“It was never the intention to schedule any activities that would coincide with such an iconic moment of any Test match against the All Blacks. That it occurred was a result of timekeeping challenges and simple human error.

“In the confusion, the crowd’s excited cheering was mistaken to have marked the conclusion of the Haka by an unsighted sound engineer who restarted the music programme. It was highly regrettable but in no way deliberate.”

Oberholzer said that SA Rugby was distressed by the breach of protocol and the apparent display of lack of respect it may have suggested.

“We hold dear the values and traditions of the game,” said Oberholzer. “The unfortunate events in no way represent any lack of respect that South African rugby holds for the significance and history of the Haka. We will ensure such errors cannot be repeated.”

The incidents have not gone down well in New Zealand, particularly as Saturday’s Haka had added significance. The All Blacks held a special prayer ahead of the ritual, and also wore black armbands to pay tribute to Māori King, Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII who died on Friday at the age of 69.

The incident certainly adds spice to the second Test between the teams which will be played at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.

Speaking before the apology, New Zealand coach Scott Robertson said he thought South Africa had been trying to take away any “adavantage” his side might have had.

“It’s a pretty iconic tradition, isn’t it, in our game, and everyone has their own way with receiving it,” Robertson said. “We’d prepared for that, it wasn’t the first time. They try and take their advantage on it, take away our advantage they believe that we’ve got in the Haka, and I think it just adds to the theatre of all.