Why Scottish rugby will see role for Irish performance guru as significant coup

Guru behind Ireland’s rise to prominence set to work with Scottish rugby

The Scottish Rugby Union has reportedly made a significant appointment in its bid to improve the health of the sport after landing former Ireland performance director David Nucifora on an advisory basis.

Nucifora, a 62-year-old from Australia, left his role with the Irish Rugby Union last month after ten years at the helm of the sport across the Irish Sea. He is widely credited as the catalyst for Ireland's rejuvenation, winning four Six Nations and becoming the No 1 team in the world. The SRU have been searched for a replacement for Jim Mallinder, who left as performance director late last year, and according to The Times, Nucifora has agreed a two-year contract with Scotland.

David Nucifora has reportedly agreed a deal with the SRU. | Getty Images

Nucifora also has a consultancy role with the Rugby Australia in his homeland and it is suggested he will still perform that role while with Scotland. Regardless, getting Nucifora to work within Scottish rugby will be regarded as a serious boost to the game in this country. His remit will be to improve the game, from grass roots to international level, and is a big piece of the SRU jigsaw under new chairman John McGuigan.

The SRU is still searching for a new chief executive to replace the long-serving Mark Dodson, although the governing body recently announced a ‘financial reset’ and that job cuts would be made in a bid to bring the sport back to into profit after a series of worrying financial results.