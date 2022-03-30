Why Scotland v Wales in the Women's Six Nations will have an 'extra edge'

Emma Wassell believes the fact that Scotland and Wales will meet in their World Cup opener later in the year adds an “extra edge” to this Saturday’s clash between the two sides in Cardiff.

By Gary Heatly
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 7:07 pm

This weekend the sides will be at the Arms Park for the round two TikTok Women’s Six Nations match with over 3,00 tickets already sold and the hosts on a high after last Saturday’s away win in Ireland.

Six Nations games between Scotland and Wales have historically been close - last year the Scots won 27-20 in Glasgow for example - and the sides are ranked ninth and 10th in the world respectively.

Scotland have around 35 players on ‘individual packages that suit their lives’ while Wales recently handed out 12 full-time and 12 retainer contracts to 24 players.

Emma Wassell (right) with Scotland team-mate Mairi McDonald in training ahead of facing Wales in the Six Nations. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

And on October 9, they will take each other on in Pool A of the World Cup in Whangerei, New Zealand, so there are lots of sub-plots to this one.

Second-row Wassell, 27, said: “Knowing that we are in the same World Cup pool will give the game that extra edge and it will be really interesting to see where both teams are at now as [recently] we have been at a similar level.

“Both teams have faced some adversity and had some lows which left us [both countries] perhaps doubting where we were going, but that gives us both an extra push and things have changed now.

“Against a team like Wales the result is a focus for us.”

The Scotland matchday 23 is due to be named on Thursday.

Konkel: Scotland can take positives from scrum

