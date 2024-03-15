The Scots haven’t won in the Irish capital since 2010 and are 9/1 outsiders to end that bleak run. Victory would give Gregor Townsend’s side the Triple Crown for the first time in 34 years but they are up against opponents who know a win or a draw will guarantee them the title.

England showed the way for Scotland last weekend with a stunning upset win over the Irish at Twickenham. Darge wants his team to take a leaf out of the Red Rose playbook in the way they mixed aggression with dangerous attacking threats.

Asked if it was important to make a physical statement early in the game, Darge said: “Not just early in the game, but trying to do that throughout. England really got in their faces in defence and put them under pressure. They still scored some great tries and Ireland still performed. They’ll be disappointed with some of the things they did in that game but they’re a class outfit so I think putting them under pressure is probably not enough to get the win. I think you have to be on it in every other facet as well.”

An injury-time drop goal from Marcus Smith sealed a England’s 24-23 victory and ended Irish hopes of back-to-back Grand Slams. By contrast, Scotland lost to Italy in Rome.

“With England, they were very good in defence,” added Darge. “They took their opportunities as well - they had that one in the last minute and took it really well. We have to be clinical when we get our opportunities because Ireland are a team who don’t give you many. When they’ve got the ball, they’ll try to hold onto it for as long as they can to try to eke an error out of you. You need to stay engaged and stay in the moment.