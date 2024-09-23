Pumas’ big win over Springboks is bad news for Russell and Co

Scotland men have slipped to seventh place in the latest World Rugby rankings as a consequence of Argentina's stunning win over South Africa in the Rugby Championship at the weekend.

The 29-28 victory over the Springboks means that Argentina go above the Scots into sixth place, the position Gregor Townsend's side had occupied prior to the match in Santiago del Estero on Saturday.

Scotland are now ranked seventh in the world. | SNS Group

The defeat also had consequences for South Africa who have been knocked off top spot. Ireland have replaced them at the summit, with the world champions now ranked second. New Zealand are third, France fourth and England fifth.

South Africa and Argentina meet again this Saturday in Nelspruit where the Rugby Championship title will be decided. The Boks, with home advantage and a five-point lead over Los Pumas, are overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy. They lead the table with 19 points from second-placed Argentina on 14 points. New Zealand and Australia, who will face each other in Wellington on Saturday, have 11 and five points, respectively.