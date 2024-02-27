Why Scotland are heading in right direction, according to Ben Healy as he makes Ireland comparison

Having grown up in Ireland and been capped there at under-20 level, Ben Healy has substantial first-hand knowledge of the system which has produced such sustained success. Now, nearly a year on from his Scotland debut, the Edinburgh fly-half – who qualifies for Gregor Townsend’s squad through two grandparents – has come to the conclusion that his adoptive country is firmly on the right track to start enjoying similar success.

“People have picked my brains on it, within the Scottish squad and backroom staff and the same here [at Edinburgh],” the 24-year-old said. “It’s no secret that Ireland do a lot of things well. But I would say we’re heading in the right direction, absolutely. We’re not a million miles from what Ireland are doing. When Andy Farrell took over [as Ireland’s head coach] they probably struggled a little bit at the start, but now a few years down the line they’re starting to really flourish. And it’s the same with us. A few years ago Scotland were probably going through a bit of a transition period, but stuck with it and now we’re seeing the fruits of that labour. So keep sticking with it and hopefully we’ll see where we end up.”

As back-up to co-captain and playmaker Finn Russell, Healy has been in action for just a few minutes of the Six Nations campaign so far, but insists the past few weeks have been rewarding, not frustrating. “I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating. Obviously I would have liked more game time, but I’ll try and do everything to help the team win. In the last few weeks a lot of my role has been preparing the team during the week, and preparing myself if I’m going to play on the weekend.”

Ben Healy is back training with Edinburgh this week.