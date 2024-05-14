Why Glasgow Warriors have massive confidence in ‘wise old owl’ after Bulls cameo

Duncan Weir helped Glasgow Warriors earn two bonus points against the Bulls. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Stand-off has improved since rejoining club

Duncan Weir turned 33 on Friday and may not appreciate being described as a “wise old owl” but the stand-off brought all his experience to bear off the bench in the final stages of Glasgow Warriors’ valiant fightback against the Bulls which saw them leave Loftus Versfeld with two precious bonus points.

The visitors lost 40-34 but had trailed 37-10 at one point and the stirring finale ensured they remained top of the URC with two rounds remaining. Glasgow move to Johannesburg this weekend to face the Lions at Ellis Park and they will need cool heads again. Weir, who rejoined Glasgow in 2021, landed a vital late penalty against the Bulls having already scored a try and kicked two conversions but he was also pitching in at the ruck to win a breakdown penalty.

“That is why he’s selected,” said Nigel Carolan, the Glasgow attack coach. “In our squad now, he is one of the old heads, with Ryan Wilson and Ali Price not here anymore and Fraser Brown no longer with the group. He is like the wise old owl.

“He is extremely calm and I think he has improved over the last two years since he came back from Worcester. He used to be like a game-managing 10, he was maybe criticised for not being able to play flat on the line and probably kicked a bit too much and he got pigeon-holed as a game-managing 10.