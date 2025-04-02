Why Glasgow Warriors are backing themselves in bid for Champions Cup first
Glasgow Warriors will lean on their big-game experience from last season as they seek to win a knockout game in the top tier of Europe for the first time.
Franco Smith’s side will take on the Leicester Tigers at Scotstoun on Saturday night in the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup. The match is heading for a sellout and centre Stafford McDowall is confident the squad can rise to the occasion.
Having won the United Rugby Championship last season, Glasgow showed their ability to reach peak performance in big one-off matches. They defeated 2022 winners the Stormers at home in the quarter-finals then travelled to Ireland and produced a statement win over defending champions Munster in the semis.
They surpassed even that by going to South Africa and besting the Bulls in their backyard, winning 21-16 in the final at Loftus Versfeld.
In producing such inspiring victories, McDowall believes the Warriors are more than equipped to do similar in the Champions Cup.
“I think we showed last year when we got to big games and the way the boys carried themselves in the quarters, semi and final that when we play the right style of game in these big knockout games, we can definitely get it right,” said the Scotland centre.
“We've proven that now. Maybe a couple of years ago we'd be sitting here saying, ‘oh this group, we know we can do it’, but the boys did do it last year and they've proven that it can be done, going to tough places like Munster and Bulls away and getting big wins.
“We've got a little bit more confidence in ourselves and our game plan, but we know it's not going to be easy. We've seen what this Leicester team can do and they've obviously got that European pedigree from the past that they'll back themselves to come up here. We know we need to be our best.”
