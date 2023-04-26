The scrum-half - who recently put pen to paper on a new contract with the club - picked up the prize, voted for by fans, at the club's annual awards dinner on Sunday.

Murchie said: "As I said on the night, he sets the standards day in and day out. It could be teeming it down with rain, it could be pre-season, you know what you’re going to get: maximum effort.

“He brings it every single day in training and he’s a massive competitor. He hates losing. He is a great influence on young players - if you’re around him, he’s going to push you. It’s great to have someone like that.”

George Horne wins the Glasgow Warriors McCrea Financial Services Player of the Season at the Hilton Hotel on April 23, 2023. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Horne's place kicking has been a key feature of Glasgow's run to the semi-finals of the European Challenge Cup and quarter-finals of the URC.

“Difficult ones as well," Murchie added. "They haven’t been gimmes. To have someone who is that accurate is big. It’s something he works on, he spends a lot of time on it and he’s been excellent this season.

“Fair play to him adding an extra string to his bow. It’s another example of why he’s got player of the season; it’s that effort, that workrate.”

It is the third time Horne has scooped the award haviing won it previously in his first season, 2017-18, and again in 2019-20.