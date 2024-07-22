Why Edinburgh Rugby stalwart has made painful decision to cut ties with club

Dean calls time on stay in capital after ten years of service

Chris Dean has made the “difficult decision” to end his 10-year spell with Edinburgh to explore other playing opportunities.

The 30-year-old centre made his 150th appearance for the club last season but it was announced on Monday that he has left following a mutual agreement.

“This has been a difficult decision, and one I’ve not taken lightly in any way, however the time felt right for a new challenge,” Dean told the Edinburgh website.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Edinburgh Rugby for their support throughout my time here, and especially for working with me and allowing me to make this decision.

“I’m immensely proud of what I’ve achieved at this club. To be the club’s most-capped centre is a huge honour, and something I’ll always cherish.

“I’ve made some incredible friends for life and played alongside some fantastic team-mates over the years, while I’ll always be appreciative for the unwavering support of the Edinburgh fans. I look forward to what the future holds.”

Head coach Sean Everitt added: “Chris has been a fantastic servant to this club, on and off the pitch.

“His leadership by example and dedication to his team-mates has been invaluable. He’s a great role model for all aspiring centres, not just for his skills on the field, but for his work ethic and professionalism.

“He’s etched his name in the club’s history books by becoming our most-capped centre of all time, a remarkable achievement that speaks volumes about his consistency and durability.