Who will win the 2025 Six Nations according to AI - and where Scotland will finish

Supercomputer predicts Six Nations outcome

The 2025 Six Nations is almost upon us with excitement building following this week’s squad announcements ahead of the opening fixtures in two weeks time.

All six head coaches have now confirmed which players they have selected for the tournament, which kicks off on Friday, January 31 when France host Wales in Paris.

Gregor Townsend has named a 37-man Scotland squad which he hopes will end a 26-year wait for the trophy since winning the last Five Nations in 1999 before the inclusion of Italy.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group / SRU

Scotland start their 2025 campaign with back-to-back home matches against Italy and Ireland on February 1 and 9. They will then bid to win a fifth successive Calcutta Cup against England at Twickenham on February 22, before hosting Wales on March 8 and finishing off their campaign away to France on March 15.

Townsend’s side finished a disappointing fourth last year with defeats to Italy, France and Ireland cancelling out their victories over Wales and England. However, after a positive autumn, where Scotland ran world champions South Africa close before defeating Australia, Fiji and Portugal, there is reason to be optimistic. Or perhaps not, if artificial intelligence is anything to go by.

An AI supercomputer, created by the boffins at OLBG, has predicted that Ireland will reclaim their Six Nations crown for a third successive year with a comprehensive Grand Slam performance, with Scotland tipped to repeat last year’s fourth place finish.

Here is how the 2025 Six Nations is predicted to go...

The Six Nations trophy will be up for grabs again this year as Ireland look to defend their title. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group / SRU

1st - Ireland, 27 points (5 wins, 4 bonus points, 3 points for Grand Slam)

AI verdict: Ireland’s dominance stems from their consistency and depth, spearheaded by key players like Bundee Aki and Josh van der Flier. AI analysis highlighted their superior try-scoring rate and tactical edge, predicting bonus points in all five matches.

2nd - France, 19 points (4 wins, 1 defeat, 3 bonus points)

AI verdict: Only loss to Ireland, bonus points for tries in wins.

3rd - England, 14 points (3 wins, 2 losses, 2 bonus points)

AI verdict: Wins over Wales, Scotland, and Italy, plus some bonus points. England, under Steve Borthwick, is set to secure third place, leveraging improvements in key areas like defence and set pieces.

4th - Scotland, 11 points (2 wins, 3 losses, 3 bonus points)

AI verdict: Wins over Wales and Italy, bonus points in narrow losses. AI identified Scotland’s dynamic attack, featuring stars like Finn Russell, as a key factor in securing fourth place. Narrow defeats to higher-ranked teams are likely to earn them crucial bonus points.

5th - Wales, 6 points (1 win, 4 losses, 2 bonus points)

AI verdict: A win over Italy and some losing bonus points.

6th - Italy, 2 points (5 losses, 2 bonus points)

AI verdict: Competitive in a few games, earning losing bonus points.

