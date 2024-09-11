Who is Alex Williamson: Scottish Rugby’s new CEO oversaw swingeing cuts at House of Fraser

New man won’t start until 2025

Alex Williamson has been appointed chief executive of Scottish Rugby and takes over from Mark Dodson who left the post earlier this year.

Williamson, 50, will leave his role with the organisation Inspiring Learning to take up the position at Murrayfield which has been vacant for months. He has been CEO of the private equity-owned education provider since 2019.

The SRU had originally targeted the Northampton Saints chief executive Mark Darbon to replace Dodson and thought they had got their man only for Dardon to pivot to golf, becoming CEO of the R&A.

That was a setback for Scottish Rugby and the search had to begin again but the appointment has now been made although Williamson will not take over until next year. He is currently based in West Sussex and will relocate to Scotland for the role.

An experienced CEO with a varied background which includes sport, Williamson previously ran the Goodwood Estate and is a former chief exec of House of Fraser where he oversaw the closure of stores and redundancies across the UK as the struggling retailer plunged into financial crisis in 2018.

“The scale and brutality of the decision was not something I or the senior team took lightly. It is really grim,” he said at the time. He left House of Fraser when Mike Ashley bought it.

He arrives at Scottish Rugby amid a straitened financial situation which has seen a recruitment freeze and expected redundancies. The governing body posted a £10.5 million loss for the last financial year and similar figures are expected next year.

Williamson is a qualified accountant who started his career with Ernst & Young then spent time in music and media before taking up senior management roles in the travel, sports and retail industries, including spells in Asia, Europe and North America.

Prior to joining Inspiring Learning, he spent nine years at the Goodwood Estate, first as chief financial officer before a seven-year tenure as chief executive, overseeing a team of more than 650 people, which ran large scale sporting events including the Glorious Goodwood horse racing meeting and the Goodwood Festival of Speed motor racing event.

Scottish Rugby’s search for a new CEO has been a long and laborious process. Dodson announced in January his intention to step down after nearly 13 years at the helm. Speaking in early May, Scottish Rugby chairman John McGuigan was confident of appointing someone who could “start immediately or in the summer”. That proved not to be the case but the organisation has now found Dodson’s successor and Williamson’s appointment follows that of David Nucifora in a “performance advisory role”. The two new men, along with McGuigan, will now be tasked with leading the sport in Scotland into a new era.

Williamson, who played rugby in his youth and has a season ticket for Murrayfield, said: “I am very pleased to have the opportunity to lead a team charged with shaping the future of something that is about so much more than rugby. A sport that brings families together, inspires fans and connects communities in the way Scottish rugby does makes it more important than ever.

“There are many opportunities ahead for the sport globally and locally and I see no reason why Scotland cannot continue to be a positive force in the world game and within the wider sporting community.

“My interactions with John McGuigan and David (Nucifora), along with a number of board members have only amplified my confidence in what we have the potential to achieve. I cannot wait to get to Edinburgh and crack on.”

McGuigan said: “I’m delighted Alex has agreed to join Scottish Rugby. He has significant experience in the areas we need to excel in over the coming years, combined with fantastic energy and an open style of leadership.

“During the later stages in the recruitment process Alex had the opportunity to connect with our recently announced performance consultant David Nucifora. They will be a great partnership with complementary skills and a shared desire to grow the game in Scotland at all levels.

“On behalf of Scottish Rugby Ltd we very much look forward to Alex’s arrival.”

Scottish Rugby Union Chair, Professor Lorne Crerar, added: “Alex is an excellent appointment as Chief Executive and a very positive addition to the leadership team of Scottish Rugby.

“I have been very impressed with Alex’s understanding of the key issues and opportunities facing us.